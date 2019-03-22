Jessie James Decker reveals the trick to taking a good swimsuit photo

Jessie James Decker’s swimsuit photos might look effortless, but the singer and reality TV star admits that, at least the much “loved” snapshots she’s recently posted of her post-baby body, took some strategy.

“I’ll tell you, it took a few of those to get a good shot,” Decker tells Yahoo Entertainment at the launch of Hallmark‘s “Cards Do More” campaign at a house party in Los Angeles. “You know what I mean? And I feel like I’m a normal girl, and I work hard to be in shape and to be healthy, but, you know, I’m a normal person, so not every angle is gonna look good. So I know what to do… I know which way to turn, so it’s more flattering, and I think all girls, we all practice that growing up in high school to try to get the perfect angle that fits our body the best. And I kinda have — I’m petite and have more of an athletic build, so I try to pop to the side a little bit to, you know, get a little something for myself.”

Of course, it also helps to be proud of your body, which Decker truly is after shedding 45 pounds following the birth of her third child, son Forrest, in April 2018. She and her husband, retired NFL player Eric Decker, also share 5-year-old daughter, Vivianne, and 3-and-a-half-year-old son Eric, who goes by the nickname “Bubby.”

“I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and to be healthy and try to maintain a healthy lifestyle as much as possible,” Decker says. “You know, I’m happy to put it out there, and hopefully it influences other moms, like, ‘We can do this!'”

She’s been open about her struggle to feel comfortable in her body again.

“The stance I had is I don’t want anyone to ever think: OK, I had a baby, and now here I am overnight. Because that’s just not realistic, for me, personally, and I know for some it is, but that’s not realistic for me. I gained 45 pounds with this last one. I gained 55 pounds with my first. You get pregnant, your body changes. It goes through a lot. I like to be very open, and I try to post as many videos and things as possible, because I have a lot of women following me and they ask me [for advice] and questions, and I don’t want to let anyone down. I just want to be as authentic as possible, because I just think… I put myself in that position, so I don’t want to let anybody down by not sharing as much as I can to maybe help them.”

As for the people in her daily life, Decker said she’s a big believer in giving cards — “I just feel like it makes someone’s day” — which is why she’s partnered with Hallmark for its latest campaign. She recalled that the last card she physically gave was one for her daughter, who turned 5 earlier this month.

“And you know what’s funny? I’m a two card giver. So I get two cards, pretty much, every time for everything, because I can’t ever make my mind up,” Decker said. “Sometimes I want to go in the funny direction and then sometimes I feel like I want to go in the kind of emotional direction. So, like, for my husband, for a birthday or something, he’ll typically get two cards from me. He’s kind of taken that on for me too. He copies me now and does that.”

Decker said that she and her husband’s show Eric & Jessie: Game On, which last aired in 2017, is over for good, but the two have another TV show together “in the works.”

Expect her to keep it real.

