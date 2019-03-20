'Jersey Shore' star JWoww is as shocked as you are that she has her own skincare line

When audiences first met Jenni “JWoww” Farley, on the Jersey Shore premiere in 2009, she was more likely to shut down the club than scrub her face before going to bed. The fact that she now has her own line of skincare products is just as surprising to her as it is to the rest of us.

“I would’ve asked myself what the hell is skincare, let alone what’s good skincare,” she tells Yahoo Entertainment of what the younger JWoww would think about her line, Naturally Woww. “Having been someone who over-tanned, slept with makeup on, and drank a lot in my early 20s, I didn’t appreciate what skincare is. Turning 30, you start to realize what’s good for your body inside and out, so I pay much more attention now to what I’m putting in and on my body.”

Farley, who turned 33 in February, launched the first of her products in October, under the label Naturally Woww. She’s just unveiled a couple more: 3-in-1 Cleanser ($24.95) and a Slough & Buff exfoliator ($29.95) that can be used with the cleanser. Both are for sale on the Naturally Woww website, either separately or as a duo for $41.18.

Farley attributes her transformation into a skincare enthusiast to her little ones: 4-year-old daughter Meilani and son Grayson, who’s 2-and-a-half. (Their father is her estranged husband, Roger Mathews.)

“In so many ways, I look at life through their eyes,” Farley says. “I schedule everything I do around my kids. From something as small as making time for a phone call, I base around them.”

One example: After Grayson was diagnosed with autism last fall, Farley joined the board of Kulture City, a nonprofit aimed at making the world more inclusive of people with autism. Her goal, she says, is to make public places, such as airports and stadiums, sensory-inclusive for people with developmental disabilities.

“I fly all over the world and I want to be able to be able to fly with my children,” the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star says.

When Farley thinks about her life in 2029, she hopes that she’s accomplished her goal of having a sensory inclusive room in public spaces. She’d also like to be on TV, as well as in people’s virtual shopping carts.

“I would love to do what I’m currently doing — reality TV and expanding my skincare line,” she says.

