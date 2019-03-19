Carrie Underwood says 'bouncing back' has been 'much more difficult' after second baby: 'I've been pretty hard on myself lately'

Carrie Underwood is done.

Not with music. She’s already prepping to hit the road for her “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which kicks off in May, and to return to red carpets for upcoming country music awards shows, following the birth of her second son, Jacob, in January.

Underwood vowed in a new Instagram post that she’s done with judging her body so harshly and noting all the ways that it has changed since giving birth to both Jacob and 3-year-old Isaac, whom she also shares with retired NHL player Mike Fisher.

The “Before He Cheats” singer wrote that it’s been “much more difficult” for her to return to her pre-baby body this time around and that she feels like her body hasn’t really belonged to her. Underwood is known for her fitness and even has a line of fitness apparel, Calia.

“I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she wrote. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again… for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

Underwood said that from this point forward, she plans to “start appreciating what my body can do and stop focusing on what I can’t. I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal.”

She said her new approach is to “take it day by day” and trust that she’ll eventually reach her goals.

Fans applauded her honesty and called her an inspiration. They thought she looked pretty fabulous, but they were totally there for her complaints about how your body changes after giving birth and with age.

“Well said!” one commenter wrote.

