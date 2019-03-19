Tom Hanks sings 'Happy Birthday' to a fan after chance encounter at restaurant

Tom Hanks arrives at the European premiere of The Post in London on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Leave it to Tom Hanks to brighten a fan’s day — her birthday dinner, actually.

The two-time Oscar winner was having dinner in Albuquerque, N.M., where he’s working on the 2020 post-apocalyptic movie BIOS, when he encountered a big fan at Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Samantha Aragon, who was dining with friends and family to celebrate her birthday, was seated at the very table next to the Big star.

“I said, ‘Can he just sing happy birthday to me too?’ I think he probably heard that,” Aragon said in an interview with KRQE.

Hanks soon approached Aragon.

“He said, ‘Well, where’s your dessert? We would’ve sang to you.’ I said, ‘Well, we haven’t gotten it yet.’ He said, ‘I’ll sing to you anyways,'” Aragon said.

And then the famously affable star did just that.

Aragon described the experience as “probably the best 12 seconds of my life.”

“He was tremendous,” she said. “He’s just the nicest person.”

Hanks will return to the big screen next on June 21 as one of his nicest characters, cowboy Woody, in Pixar’s Toy Story 4. On Tuesday, the studio released an emotional new trailer for the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise.

While the trailer offered plenty for Hanks fans to enjoy, it was missing one thing: Hanks singing.

