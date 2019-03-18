Kat Von D's response to rumors that she's a neo-Nazi and anti-vaxxer incites backlash

The heartfelt video message that Kat Von D shared last week, titled “I am NOT a nazi. I am NOT anti-vaxx,” didn’t go over exactly the way that the makeup mogul and tattoo artist might have hoped.

“Hey, guys, so as a lot of you know, I’ve been getting a ton of hate in the last few days over two different controversial topics, both of which is pretty hard for me to talk about, but I just really want to try my best to clear the air, and so all I ask is that you please bear with me,” the reality star said in the 11-minute clip. “Just to set the record straight from the beginning, I want to say, I am not anti-Semitic and I am not an anti-vaxxer.”

She went on to explain that the anti-Semitic claims came about because of the message a jealous former co-worker wrote on her headshot and noted that she’s from a minority. As for the anti-vaccination advocate accusation, Von D said that, after posting last year that she and husband Rafael Reyes had decided against vaccinating their baby, 3-month-old son Leafar, they’ve decided to let his pediatrician guide their decision. They’ll also be keeping the baby’s health records private, she added.

Well, while Von D got a lot of love from supporters, she also got some backlash from people pointing out that the explanation came after boycotts of her brand. They noted her previous involvement with Jesse James, who’s been photographed giving the Nazi salute. (James’s lawyer said he’s a collector.) They mentioned that Reyes has been accused of having a swastika tattoo; something that he’s denied. Her critics also noted she never expressly said she would have her son vaccinated.

Am I the only one who thinks Kat Von D used her supposed “explanation” video as a pity party to make people feel bad for her? Cause, it really seems like it. — The Big Sad (@pyriaralofir) March 18, 2019

Everyone: you’re an anti-vaxxer Kat Von D: obviously I’m not an anti-vaxxer Everyone: you didn’t vaccinate your son Kat Von D: pic.twitter.com/Rull8xuLgx — madison (@Madi_Crum) March 18, 2019

So if #katvond isn’t anti-Semitic… why has she been in relationships with multiple men who have a history of anti-semitism?? Whether or not the photo was forged is completely irrelevant. Who she chooses to associate with speaks volumes about her. — spillthetea (@ggspillthetea) March 14, 2019

Howling at this Kat Von D “I’m not an anti Semite or an anti-vaxxer” vid. The whole nonsense with this 8×10 covered in anti-Semitic sentiments is fine but why did she continue to date men who were KNOWN to be anti-semites? Covered in nazi tattoos and owners of nazi shit? Por que? — Katie (@hoodedhawks) March 15, 2019

kat von d’s apology video just made me dislike her even more, she didnt address all the nazi “art” her husbands made & started her defense with “im latina” lol just bc ur a racial minority doesn’t mean ur not anti-semitic, & she basically said shes still anti-vax lmao what a joke — natalie (@natippo15) March 14, 2019

Towards the end of her video Kat von d’s eyeliner transferred onto her lid like a disease to an unvaxxed child pic.twitter.com/rrvQu3NADB — SimSim 🧜‍♀️ (@jaevla_klisje) March 14, 2019

@thekatvond So you’re not anti-vax, you just regret telling everyone your decision? That still sounds like someone who doesn’t plan to vaccinate their child to me. Pulling the race card trying to escape Nazi criticism? Your husband has a swastika tattoo lady. #cancelkat #katvond — Trevurr (@Trevurr) March 18, 2019

