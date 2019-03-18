    Kat Von D's response to rumors that she's a neo-Nazi and anti-vaxxer incites backlash

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Kat Von D attends the Animal Equality Global Action Annual Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 2, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

    The heartfelt video message that Kat Von D shared last week, titled “I am NOT a nazi. I am NOT anti-vaxx,” didn’t go over exactly the way that the makeup mogul and tattoo artist might have hoped.

    “Hey, guys, so as a lot of you know, I’ve been getting a ton of hate in the last few days over two different controversial topics, both of which is pretty hard for me to talk about, but I just really want to try my best to clear the air, and so all I ask is that you please bear with me,” the reality star said in the 11-minute clip. “Just to set the record straight from the beginning, I want to say, I am not anti-Semitic and I am not an anti-vaxxer.”

    She went on to explain that the anti-Semitic claims came about because of the message a jealous former co-worker wrote on her headshot and noted that she’s from a minority. As for the anti-vaccination advocate accusation, Von D said that, after posting last year that she and husband Rafael Reyes had decided against vaccinating their baby, 3-month-old son Leafar, they’ve decided to let his pediatrician guide their decision. They’ll also be keeping the baby’s health records private, she added.

    Well, while Von D got a lot of love from supporters, she also got some backlash from people pointing out that the explanation came after boycotts of her brand. They noted her previous involvement with Jesse James, who’s been photographed giving the Nazi salute. (James’s lawyer said he’s a collector.) They mentioned that Reyes has been accused of having a swastika tattoo; something that he’s denied. Her critics also noted she never expressly said she would have her son vaccinated.

     

