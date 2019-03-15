Report: Mama June arrested for drug possession after domestic dispute

Reality TV star June “Mama June” Shannon, the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has reportedly been arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Shannon, 39, ended up in cuffs Wednesday after she and boyfriend Geno Doak had a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station, according to TMZ. After a witness called police to the scene, the cops arrested Shannon and Goak. He was reportedly arrested for domestic violence and harassment, as well as felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

June "Mama June" Shannon visits Build Series to talk about Mama June: From Not to Hot on June 11, 2018, in New York City. (Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

Shannon’s rep did not immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment.

June "Mama June" Shannon, middle, poses with daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and boyfriend Geno Doak on July 31, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

Fans know Mama June from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and its spinoff, Mama June: From Not to Hot, which focuses on her life after splitting from partner Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and her dramatic weight loss. The third season was set to premiere Friday, and Shannon had promoted it on social media in the days before and after her arrest.

At the end of the second season of her WE tv show, Shannon told Doak, her plus-one for the past three years after they were introduced by mutual friends, that she wanted to either get engaged or break up.

Shannon has gushed about Doak in the past.

“We’re very committed to one another and we both love each other,” she said of their relationship in a January 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “We’re very happy in our relationship. We’re both best friends. We’re with each other 24/7. And it’s just happy.”





