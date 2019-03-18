Comedian called 'Islamophobic' after saying she felt 'threatened' by Sikh men on her flight

Jessica ‘Jess Hilarious’ Moore appears at a special hometown screening of ‘REL’ hosted by FOX at on September 6, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo: Larry French/Getty Images for Fox)

Jessica Moore, a comedian who goes by the name Jess Hilarious, is under fire for recent posts claiming she felt “threatened” by four Sikh men boarding the same plane as her. The Rel actress was condemned for her “ignorant” remarks, but defended her feelings in since-deleted videos.

“F*** y’all, I feel how I feel. I felt threatened and that was it. F*** y’all,” she clapped back, adding, “I’m never f***ing racist, but I spotted something, and I put it out earlier and we just got evacuated from our plane.”

It’s unknown why the plane was supposedly evacuated, but in another video Moore claimed the Sikh men were not on the plane when she re-boarded. “So how ironic is it that we boarded the same plane and don’t see those people,” she exclaimed.

The 27-year-old faced intense backlash online as she was labeled “racist af” and “Islamophobic.”

@jess_hilarious you are racist af & sound so damn ignorant. The Sikh man was minding his business, is that what you felt THREATENED about?! #JessHilarious pic.twitter.com/b2DdZJYvU5 — s a r a (@sara_zfa) March 17, 2019

Jess Hilarious got some Sikh men kicked off the plane bc she was scared of them bc of their turbans they had on? A black woman has the audacity to stereotype brown men with turbans all while wearing a headscarf herself? So can we stop acting like she’s funny & cancel her already pic.twitter.com/IJfPVRF3Xd — ✌🏽 (@DopealiciousJ) March 17, 2019

Jess Hilarious having Sikh people kicked off a plane because she was “uncomfortable” with “Muslims” in head coverings being on the same flight while her hair was wrapped in a beauty store scarf is PEAK IGNORANCE. pic.twitter.com/TfueYbxOl0 — Tam✌🏾 (@_tamtastic) March 17, 2019

She was also called out for being hypocritical.

Remember @jesshilarious, the same tools that are used to keep you out of writers rooms, out of acting gigs or even getting a cab in NY, is the same tools you used to get those people kicked off the plane. All oppression is connected sis. 😘 pic.twitter.com/feGWh40gWZ — Jon Paul, Ed.D. 🥰🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) March 17, 2019

You know what I find sad. As black ppl we know how it feels to be discriminated against,and looked upon as less than. Having the police called on us, on a daily basis for just being black,now this. I’m from Baltimore also. If this happened to her she would of tried to sue 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Don’t Let Him Divide Us💔 (@nwilson112362) March 17, 2019

Moore later apologized for her comments on her Instagram Story, but said she had nothing to do with getting the men removed from the flight.

“Look y’all I’m not racist and never have I ever been… We have Muslims in my family however I was totally unaware of the different types of Muslim so yes I admit I’m ignorant to the facts so teach me,” she wrote. “I got no one put off the f***ing plane… I didn’t even say s*** to anyone else on the f***in plane about how I felt. Again I’m sorry to all Muslims… deeply sorry.”

Jess Hilarious is blatantly ignorant lmao, first off those were Sikhs on the plane and besides, had they been Muslims why would you behave that way despite having Muslims in your family? 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0GOMnSo8b7 — Too $hort (@sukhisofly) March 17, 2019

Moore has been criticized for derogatory remarks before.

In February, the actress was slammed after calling a fan a “f***ot.” She later apologized saying, “I have NEVER been homophobic in my f***ing life. I love gay people as they love me… to the LGBT community I sincerely apologize. However if I feel disrespected and that someone hit below the belt, whether they are gay or not, I’m going to return the same energy.”

