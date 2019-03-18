Dean Cain defends Egg Boy tweet after backlash: 'You perpetuate violence' you 'will reap the repercussions'

Dean Cain during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway on March 26, 2017 in Fontana, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

Dean Cain isn’t backing down from his tweet about “Egg Boy.” The Lois & Clark star faced backlash Sunday night after exclaiming he “would have knocked that kid cold.”

“That kid” is the 17-year-old boy who went viral after cracking an egg on Fraser Anning’s head, the far-right Australian senator who made anti-immigration remarks following the New Zealand mosque attacks last week.

I would have knocked that kid cold. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

Someone replied that the teen was “protesting against a horrible racist man who blame the death of those 50 people on them and their religion.” The Supergirl actor had a puzzling comeback tweeting, “You break, you buy.”

You break, you buy. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

The woman replied that his comment made “no sense.” Cain elaborated, writing, “You perpetuate violence upon someone, you will reap the repercussions.”

You perpetuate violence upon someone, you will reap the repercussions. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 17, 2019

Many were disappointed in his reaction, which did not faze Cain. The 52-year-old actor replied to many of his detractors.

That’s not a threat. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

If you hit me with an egg—probably. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

Show me where I defended fascists. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

Sorry, no defending of fascists there. I’ll defend free speech, however abhorrent. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

Very concise. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

You can’t prove that. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

Is “shat” a real word?? — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

I’d rather have neither. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

However, he tried to make clear he was not supporting Anning by his Egg Boy tweet.

I give him ZERO support. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

Oh, I completely agree. Critique the heck out of it. Vote him out of office, but don’t physically assault him- — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 18, 2019

Cain, a vocal supporter of President Trump, has been known to rile people up on Twitter — much like Tom Arnold. In October, Cain got into a heated in-person exchange with the liberal actor and activist after feuding on the social media site. Considering Egg Boy is on the other side of the world, a face-to-face showdown between him and Superman seems less likely.

