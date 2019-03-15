Soulja Boy arrested: Rapper allegedly violated his probation by possessing weapons

Soulja Boy was arrested Friday for violating his probation.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was arrested at 8 a.m. Pacific and taken to a Van Nuys, Calif., jail, before being released without bail just after noon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department website.

TMZ reported that sheriff’s deputies searched Soulja Boy’s home under a warrant last month and allegedly found ammunition, which he’s not allowed to possess under the terms of his probation. A woman had accused Soulja Boy of keeping her there against her will, which is something he’s denied.

Soulja Boy, 28, was convicted of carrying a loaded handgun in a vehicle back in 2014. He was sentenced to additional time on probation after police found weapons inside his home during a 2016 search.

His latest happened during a meeting with his probation officer, according to the TMZ story.

Before the arrest, Soulja Boy had been scheduled to perform at the L.A. Clippers basketball game on Friday night. He still plans to be there.

Early Friday morning, he wrote on Twitter, “If you heard some s*** about me come ask me first.”

If you heard some shit about me come ask me first . — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) March 15, 2019





A rep for him did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

