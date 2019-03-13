Lori Loughlin released on $1 million bond after arrest over college entry scheme

After surrendering to the FBI Wednesday morning, Lori Loughlin appeared in a Los Angeles court hours later to face a charge of mail fraud. The actress was one of 50 people wrapped up in the $25 million college admissions cheating scandal.

The 54-year-old actress was granted release on $1 million bond. Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, appeared in court Tuesday and was also released on $1 million bond. Their home was put up as collateral for both. The Full House star will be allowed to fly to Vancouver for work purposes after the judge reluctantly agreed to travel conditions, but must surrender her passport when work commitments are finished. According to Variety, the judge also specified that Loughlin would be allowed to speak to her daughters and husband about the charges, but to no one else connected with the case. Loughlin must travel to federal court in Boston for her next hearing on March 29.

According to the released indictment, Loughlin and Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” Their daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 19, are both enrolled at University of Southern California.

USC released a statement Wednesday saying administrators are conducting “a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government.” Penalties, including expulsion, for the Giannullis has yet to be announced. Applicants in the current admissions cycle connected to the scam will be denied admission, per the university.

Some of the parents wrapped up in the scandal allegedly bribed college coaches — working at Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, USC, UCLA, Wake Forest and the University of Texas — to get their children into the school of their choice. Others are accused of paying an organization to take the SAT or ACT on behalf of their kids or to correct their answers.

Felicity Huffman was another high-profile name wrapped up in the scandal. The Desperate Housewives star appeared in court Tuesday and was released on $250,000 bond after being charged with mail fraud and honest mail services fraud. Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, was not arrested, but was in court. According to the indictment, the couple allegedly paid $15,000 disguised as a charitable donation for their eldest daughter, 18-year-old Sophia, to take the SAT at a “controlled” testing center where someone would correct her answers without her knowledge. The actors are also parents to 16-year-old daughter, Georgia.

No children have been charged. Reps for Loughlin and Huffman have yet to comment on the controversy.

