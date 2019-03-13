Luke Perry's cause of death revealed

Luke Perry‘s official cause of death confirms the actor died of a stroke, or, more accurately, an “ischemic cerebrovascular accident.” There were no underlying causes listed as contributing to his death, according to the death certificate.

An ischemic stroke is the most common type, and occurs when a blood clot blocks a blood vessel, preventing blood and oxygen from getting to a part of the brain. Perry was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Feb. 27 after suffering a massive stroke. Doctors hoped sedation would give his brain a chance to recover from the trauma, but he was pulled off life support on March 4. The time of death is listed as 12:44 p.m.

The Beverly Hills 90210 star’s death certificate also revealed his body was transported to Dickson, Tenn., where he was laid to rest on March 11. Perry owned a farm in the area since 1994, and he lived there part-time. The actor was shooting Riverdale in L.A. at the time of his death.

Perry was a beloved member of Dickson County. After the devastating 2010 floods, he was on the frontlines distributing water, shoes and food to those in need despite a pouring rain. Many in the rural town shared memories after hearing the sad news.

“He acted like we were part of his family. He would always give you a hug,” one local business owner said. “I found him to be just a nice person. I enjoyed talking to him. He always knew you.”

Perry’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, was listed as his next of kin. According to a save-the-date announcement, the pair planned to wed in August.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” Bauer, an actress turned therapist, said in a statement. “The countless heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” she added. “I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

Luke Perry poses during the TV series photocall Goodnight for Justice on Oct. 5, 2010 in Cannes. (Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images) More

Perry is also survived by his two children, Jack, 21, and 18-year-old daughter Sophie. This week, Sophie slammed trolls criticizing her “grieving process.”

“I am torn the f*** up over [his death]” she wrote on Instagram. “But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad, you would know he [wouldn’t] want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

Jack, known as “Jungle Boy” in the wrestling world, shared an emotional post in honor of his father. “I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.”

