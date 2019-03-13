Lori Loughlin was once on the other side of school admissions cheating — in 1993 episode of 'Full House'

Lori Loughlin surrendered to the FBI Wednesday morning, following federal charges against her, her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, actress Felicity Huffman and dozens of others for allegedly participating in an elaborate scheme to get their children admitted into highly selective colleges.

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with spending $500,000 to buy their two daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California, under the guise that they were recruited by the school’s rowing team, in 2016 and 2018. Neither of the daughters rows, per federal prosecutors.

Whether to lie to get children into a prestigious school that will lead to advantages in the future is an issue that Loughlin dealt with on her iconic ’90s show, Full House. The Jan. 26, 1993 episode, called “Be True to Your Pre-School,” featured Loughlin’s character, Becky Katsopolis, opposing such deception.

The sitcom trouble begins when Loughlin’s TV husband, Jesse Katsopolis (played by John Stamos), decides to jazz up their twin sons’ application for preschool, with claims that the boys speak two languages and play the bassoon. Loughlin’s character doesn’t know about the false application when the boys are called for an interview. When she discovers what her husband has done, she decides to tell the school the truth.

“We have to be honest, well, I have to be honest,” Loughlin says. “He may have embellished, lied a bit on our application.”

In the end, Stamos says he just wants his boys to be happy, and Loughlin, as Aunt Becky, says they look happy to her.

“I know you want what’s best for them, but you know what?” she says. “Maybe the fast track isn’t it. Nicky and Alex are normal, healthy kids and whatever track they’re on, they seem to be doing OK.”

On the Full House reboot Fuller House, the guys seem to be doing just fine, having graduated college and gone on to run a fish taco truck.

