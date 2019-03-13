Johnny Depp's bandmate Alice Cooper slams rumors the actor is 'a total destruction and ready to die'

Despite his ongoing legal drama with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp has never been “happier,” according to Alice Cooper. The Hollywood Vampires rocker came to his bandmate and friend’s defense in an interview with Billboard, saying the 55-year-old actor is in a great place despite what’s being whispered about in the press.

“All the stuff you heard last year about Johnny, 99 percent was just bull,” Cooper claimed. Depp’s appearance sparked concerns in June after he looked noticeably thinner with headlines questioning his health and sobriety.

“I’ve never seen him look better in my life,” the singer added. “I’ve never seen him happier. I’ve never heard him play better, and the way the press would have it is he’s a total destruction and ready to die. Totally not true.”

What is true is that Depp has been in a public he said-she said battle with Heard over the actress’s domestic abuse allegations. He just filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star claiming her accusations were “an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” for her and “advance her career.” (Lawyers for Heard dispute this.) Apparently, the Fantastic Beasts actor put his frustrations over Heard’s abuse charges, as well as rumors about health and addiction issues, into a few songs on the band’s upcoming album.

“I’m spewing [Johnny’s] venom on this album, which is kind of good,” Cooper revealed.

He added, “It’s really interesting because it’s not your normal hard rock. … It goes places I wouldn’t normally go, and that’s kind of what I like about it.”

As for where Depp goes with the material, people will have to wait and see as the band’s second studio album has no release date yet.

