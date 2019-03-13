Will Olivia Jade get expelled? Here's what USC has to say

Olivia Jade Giannulli‘s enrollment status may be in jeopardy at the University of Southern California. In the wake of Tuesday’s college admissions scandal, USC released a statement amid speculation that Lori Loughlin‘s daughter — and any students connected to the scam — are in danger of facing expulsion.

“We are going to conduct a case-by-case review for current students and graduates that may be connected to the scheme alleged by the government,” a spokesperson tells Yahoo Entertainment. “We will make informed, appropriate decisions once those reviews have been completed. Some of these individuals may have been minors at the time of their application process.”

As for applicants wrapped up in the $25 million cheating controversy, the university says those “in the current admissions cycle who are connected to the scheme alleged by the government will be denied admission to USC.”

The 19-year-old YouTube star and beauty vlogger — who goes by Olivia Jade on her social channels — is a freshman in college. According to the released indictment, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” Isabella Rose Giannulli, 20, is also enrolled at the university.





No children of the 33 wealthy parents allegedly involved in the scam were charged with a crime. But Olivia has felt fallout in other ways.

Olivia’s Instagram, which boasts 1.3 million followers, was flooded with negative remarks causing the influencer to disable her comments section. HP released a statement saying the company removed her from the website.

“HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign. HP has removed the content from its properties,” the company told Variety. Olivia has also partnered with Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora and TRESemmé, among many other brands, although it remains to be seen if any of those sponsorships will be affected.





This isn’t the first controversy Olivia has faced. In August, she apologized for “privileged” remarks about how she didn’t care about her college education.

“I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend,” she told her nearly 2 million subscribers, after delving into her extensive work schedule. “But I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone, and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of like game days, partying…I don’t really care about school, as you guys all know.”

Loughlin is due in court Wednesday on mail fraud charges. The Full House star’s husband was arrested and released Tuesday on $1 million bond. The family has yet to comment on the scandal.

