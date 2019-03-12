Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade's Instagram is being spammed by trolls: 'You're handed everything by your rich mother'

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli may have apologized for her “privileged” remarks about college in the past, but after the news of her famous mother’s indictment in a college admissions bribery case broke on Tuesday, it seems that nobody cares about her attempt to retract her statements. Instead, the 19-year-old influencer is being called a “cheater.”

It was just back in August when Olivia announced her plans to attend college to her nearly 2 million YouTube subscribers, where she was criticized for seeming “spoiled” after saying, “I don’t know how much of school I’m gonna attend.” Now, however, her fans and followers seem to have a better understanding of the influencer’s nonchalant outlook on receiving an elite education after it was revealed that Loughlin and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly paid for Olivia and her sister, Isabella Giannulli, to be admitted into the University of Southern California as recruits to the university’s crew team — despite having never participated in crew.

Inevitably, Olivia’s latest Instagram post is now being flooded with comments from those who are once again expressing their disappointment in the teen, after following her channel for so long.





“Mood when your mom pays $500,000 for you to go to USC,” and “What’s it like knowing you paid to take a spot at USC that someone actually worked hard for?” were some of the comments on Olivia’s post, while another jokingly asked “How’s your crew season going?”

But others went on to call the Sephora collaborator “a f***ing cheater,” and to point out that her “rich privilege is disgusting.”

“You’re handed everything by your rich mother, your subscribers, your money, your rent, your cars, your apartment, buy your way into events and parties, etc and now you haven’t even gotten into college genuinely?” the follower questioned. “Can you do anything for yourself? I can’t imagine being that absolutely pathetic.”

Despite Olivia’s previous attempts to defend her initial controversial comments, she just recently made an appearance on the Zach Sang radio show on Friday where she once again expressed that her parents “made me go” to college.

“Mostly my parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn’t go to college,” Olivia said, while pointing out her that parents still managed to be successful. “I think they did fine, hypocrites.”

The 19-year-old then went on to say that she’s “so happy they made me go,” before correcting herself and saying, “That sounds so terrible — they didn’t make me.”

“I feel like I would’ve had like weird FOMO [fear of missing out] not going to college if all my best friends from high school went and were like texting me telling me how it was — all the parties, the school work, everything and being like what am I missing out on?” Olivia continued.

And although Olivia didn’t have to miss out on the opportunity of attending college, at least for her first year, she might be disappointed to miss out on the “fun” of being a role model to other girls applying for their own top choice schools.

“It’s like the coolest thing getting DMs from girls like, ‘I’m applying to college right now, like what did you do?'” Olivia shared. “It’s fun.”

