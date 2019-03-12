Aaron Carter trashes Michael Jackson accusers — and Paris Jackson approves

Aaron Carter believes that his old friend Michael Jackson is innocent — and nothing will change his mind.

Talking Leaving Neverland on TMZ, the singer — who was friends with Jackson and had sleepovers in the King of Pop’s bedroom at age 15 — ripped accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck for making sexual assault accusations after Jackson died.

“You’re a grown man and when Michael Jackson was alive, you are backing him, you are up his a**, you are kissing his a**, you are there to testify for him under oath,” Carter ranted. “And then when he dies, you decide that is a good time to come out? No. What you are doing is you’re actually stomping on an icon and legend’s grave.”

He continued, “Why not do it when he was alive, man? Why not do it when he was being accused on all these molestation charges?” (Jackson was acquitted in 2005 on charges of molesting a teenage boy at Neverland, and adamantly denied he abused children.)

Carter boldly said there is no way the men could be telling the truth — because it didn’t happen to him. “Not based upon my experience” could it be true, he replied. “I hung out with Michael Jackson. I stayed at his house. I stayed in his bedroom. I was 15.”

Carter, who shared a vocal coach with Jackson, added, “I remember having the time of my life with Michael.” And he said said Jackson was “gentle and beautiful and loving and embracing.”

During the interview, Carter went off on Robson for posting on Twitter earlier this month, “I am not alone, you ask @aaroncarter,” implying that Carter was also a victim. Carter threatened to beat up Robson over it. However, Robson’s attorney told TMZ that the Twitter account was fake. Carter didn’t buy the explanation.

Ok “Wades attorney.” Let’s see if that’s true. Defamation of character is being put on me you better hope wade isn’t attached to that account. MY ATTORNEYS HAVE A MASSIVE RETAINER. so let’s get to the bottom of this. WADE. With your whack ass contingent Attorneys. Lol 🌪 pic.twitter.com/173sCQ4R9z — AARON CARTER (@aaroncarter) March 12, 2019





Jackson’s daughter Paris hasn’t really spoken out about Leaving Neverland, other than a few tweets about “injustices” and focusing on the “bigger picture.” However, she showed Carter love for his support of her dad, who died in 2009.





Carter has defended Jackson for years. He also claimed that Jackson passed on the pop torch to him when he gifted him with one of his jackets.

While Carter is firmly on Team Jackson, Corey Feldman, another young star the legendary singer befriended, has said that he no longer will. “It comes to a point where as an advocate for victims, as an advocate for changing the statutes of limitations to make sure victims’ voices are heard, it becomes impossible for me to remain virtuous and not at least consider what’s being said and not listen to what the victims are saying,” Feldman, who was abused as a child by people in the entertainment industry, said. He added that it’s “very important” to “consider all sides” — as “uncomfortable as that might be.”

Meanwhile, comments made by Macaulay Culkin, another child star befriended by Jackson, made at the time of the star’s 2005 trial have been resurfaced. They verified that Jackson had an alarm set up outside of his bedroom, which goes along with what Wade and Safechuck have said. However, Culkin admitted in January that his relationship with Jackson was “normal.” He said: “At the end of the day, it’s almost easy to say it was weird or whatever, but it wasn’t, because it made sense. We were friends.”

