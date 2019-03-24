    Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Complete Winners List

    Thom Geier
    Ariana Grande was the big winner at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards, picking up Favorite Female Artist and best song for her hit “Thank U, Next.”

    “Avengers: Infinity War” also won multiple awards, as did Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

    The favorite movies stars were two actors who broke out in Netflix teen flicks: Noah Centineo for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and Joey King for “Kissing Booth.”

    DJ Khaled hosted the slime-heavy ceremony on Saturday, which took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and aired on Nickelodeon.

    Here are the complete winners.

    Favorite Music Group
    The Chainsmokers
    Fall Out Boy
    Imagine Dragons
    Maroon 5 — WINNER**
    Migos
    Twenty One Pilots





    Favorite Male Artist
    Bruno Mars
    DJ Khaled
    Drake
    Justin Timberlake
    Luke Bryan
    Shawn Mendes — WINNER**





    Favorite Female Artist
    Ariana Grande — WINNER**
    Beyoncé
    Camila Cabello
    Cardi B
    Selena Gomez
    Taylor Swift





    Favorite Song
    “Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
    “In My Blood” (Shawn Mendes)
    “In My Feelings” (Drake)
    “Natural” (Imagine Dragons)
    “Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande) — WINNER**
    “Youngblood” (5 Seconds of Summer)





    Favorite Breakout Artist
    Billie Eilish — WINNER**
    Cardi B
    Dan + Shay
    Juice WRLD
    Kane Brown
    Post Malone





    Favorite Collaboration
    “Girls Like You” (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
    “Happier” (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
    “I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
    “Meant to Be” (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
    “No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) — WINNER**
    “SICKO MODE” (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)





    Favorite Social Music Star
    Baby Ariel
    Chloe x Halle
    Jack & Jack
    JoJo Siwa — WINNER**
    Max & Harvey
    Why Don’t We





    Favorite Global Music Star
    Africa: Davido
    Asia: BLACKPINK
    Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
    Europe: David Guetta
    North America: Taylor Swift — WINNER**
    Latin America: J Balvin
    United Kingdom: HRVY






    Favorite Movie
    “Aquaman”
    “Avengers: Infinity War” — WINNER**
    “Black Panther”
    “Mary Poppins Returns”
    “The Kissing Booth
    “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”





    Favorite Movie Actor
    Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”
    Chris Evans, “Avengers: Infinity War”
    Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity War”
    Dwayne Johnson, “Skyscraper”
    Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”
    Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” — WINNER**





    Favorite Movie Actress
    Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
    Joey King, “Kissing Booth” — WINNER**
    Lupita Nyong’o, “Black Panther”
    Rihanna, “Ocean’s 8”
    Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War”
    Zoe Saldana, “Avengers: Infinity War”





    Favorite Superhero
    Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”
    Chris Evans, “Avengers: Infinity War”
    Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity War”
    Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”
    Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Infinity War” — WINNER**
    Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War





    Favorite Butt-Kicker
    Chris Pratt “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — WINNER**
    Danai Gurira, “Black Panther”
    Dwayne Johnson, “Skyscraper”
    Emilia Clarke, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
    Michael B. Jordan, “Creed II”
    Zoe Saldana, “Avengers: Infinity War”





    Favorite Animated Movie
    “The Grinch”
    “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
    “Incredibles 2” — WINNER**
    “Peter Rabbit”
    “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”





    Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
    Adam Sandler, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — WINNER**
    Andy Samberg, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
    Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Grinch”
    Channing Tatum, “Smallfoot”
    James Corden, “Peter Rabbit”
    Shameik Moore, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”





    Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
    Gal Gadot, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
    Hailee Steinfeld, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
    Kristen Bell, “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies”
    Selena Gomez, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — WINNER**
    Yara Shahidi, “Smallfoot”
    Zendaya, “Smallfoot”





    Favorite Funny TV Show
    “The Big Bang Theory”
    “BUNK’D”
    “Fuller House” — WINNER**
    “Henry Danger”
    “Modern Family”
    “Raven’s Home”





    Favorite TV Drama
    “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
    “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
    “The Flash”
    “Riverdale” — WINNER**
    “Stranger Things’
    “The Walking Dead”





    Favorite Reality Show
    “America’s Got Talent” — WINNER**
    “American Idol”
    “American Ninja Warrior”
    “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”
    “Double Dare”
    ‘The Voice”





    Favorite TV Host
    Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games” — WINNER**
    Kevin Hart, “TKO: Total Knock Out”
    Liza Koshy & Marc Summers, “Double Dare”
    Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa, “Lip Sync Battle Shorties”
    Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”
    Tyra Banks, “America’s Got Talent”





    Favorite TV Judges
    Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”) — WINNER**
    Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (“American Idol”)
    Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (“Dancing With the Stars”)
    Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (“THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM”)
    Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (“The Voice”)
    Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (“World of Dance”)





    Favorite Cartoon
    ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
    The Boss Baby: Back in Business
    The Loud House
    Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER**
    Teen Titans Go!





    Favorite Male TV Star
    Caleb McLaughlin, “Stranger Things”
    Grant Gustin, “The Flash”
    Jace Norman, “Henry Danger” — WINNER**
    Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
    Karan Brar, “BUNK’D”
    Neil Patrick Harris “A Series of Unfortunate Events”





    Favorite Female TV Star
    Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”
    Kaley Cuoco “The Big Bang Theory”
    Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
    Peyton Elizabeth Lee, “Andi Mack”
    Raven-Symoné, “Raven’s Home”
    Zendaya, “K.C. Undercover” — WINNER**





    Favorite Social Star
    David Dobrik — WINNER**
    Emma Chamberlain
    Guava Juice
    Lilly Singh
    Miranda Sings
    Ryan ToysReview





    Favorite Video Game
    Just Dance 2019 — WINNER**
    LEGO The Incredibles
    Marvel’s Spider-Man
    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
    Super Mario Party




    Favorite Gamer
    DanTDM
    Jacksepticeye
    Markiplier
    Ninja
    PopularMMOs
    SSSniperWolf​​ — WINNER**





