Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Complete Winners List

Ariana Grande was the big winner at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards, picking up Favorite Female Artist and best song for her hit “Thank U, Next.”
“Avengers: Infinity War” also won multiple awards, as did Adam Sandler’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”
The favorite movies stars were two actors who broke out in Netflix teen flicks: Noah Centineo for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and Joey King for “Kissing Booth.”
DJ Khaled hosted the slime-heavy ceremony on Saturday, which took place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and aired on Nickelodeon.
Here are the complete winners.
Favorite Music Group
The Chainsmokers
Fall Out Boy
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5 — WINNER**
Migos
Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Male Artist
Bruno Mars
DJ Khaled
Drake
Justin Timberlake
Luke Bryan
Shawn Mendes — WINNER**
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande — WINNER**
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Song
“Delicate” (Taylor Swift)
“In My Blood” (Shawn Mendes)
“In My Feelings” (Drake)
“Natural” (Imagine Dragons)
“Thank U, Next” (Ariana Grande) — WINNER**
“Youngblood” (5 Seconds of Summer)
Favorite Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish — WINNER**
Cardi B
Dan + Shay
Juice WRLD
Kane Brown
Post Malone
Favorite Collaboration
“Girls Like You” (Maroon 5, featuring Cardi B)
“Happier” (Marshmello, featuring Bastille)
“I Like It” (Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
“Meant to Be” (Bebe Rexha, featuring Florida Georgia Line)
“No Brainer” (DJ Khaled, featuring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo) — WINNER**
“SICKO MODE” (Travis Scott, featuring Drake)
Favorite Social Music Star
Baby Ariel
Chloe x Halle
Jack & Jack
JoJo Siwa — WINNER**
Max & Harvey
Why Don’t We
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa: Davido
Asia: BLACKPINK
Australia/New Zealand: Troye Sivan
Europe: David Guetta
North America: Taylor Swift — WINNER**
Latin America: J Balvin
United Kingdom: HRVY
Favorite Movie
“Aquaman”
“Avengers: Infinity War” — WINNER**
“Black Panther”
“Mary Poppins Returns”
“The Kissing Booth
“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before”
Favorite Movie Actor
Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”
Chris Evans, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Dwayne Johnson, “Skyscraper”
Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”
Noah Centineo, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” — WINNER**
Favorite Movie Actress
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Joey King, “Kissing Booth” — WINNER**
Lupita Nyong’o, “Black Panther”
Rihanna, “Ocean’s 8”
Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Zoe Saldana, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Favorite Superhero
Chadwick Boseman, “Black Panther”
Chris Evans, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Chris Hemsworth, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Jason Momoa, “Aquaman”
Robert Downey Jr., “Avengers: Infinity War” — WINNER**
Scarlett Johansson, “Avengers: Infinity War
Favorite Butt-Kicker
Chris Pratt “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” — WINNER**
Danai Gurira, “Black Panther”
Dwayne Johnson, “Skyscraper”
Emilia Clarke, “Solo: A Star Wars Story”
Michael B. Jordan, “Creed II”
Zoe Saldana, “Avengers: Infinity War”
Favorite Animated Movie
“The Grinch”
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
“Incredibles 2” — WINNER**
“Peter Rabbit”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Favorite Male Voice from an Animated Movie
Adam Sandler, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — WINNER**
Andy Samberg, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”
Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Grinch”
Channing Tatum, “Smallfoot”
James Corden, “Peter Rabbit”
Shameik Moore, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Favorite Female Voice from an Animated Movie
Gal Gadot, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”
Hailee Steinfeld, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Kristen Bell, “Teen Titans GO! to the Movies”
Selena Gomez, “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” — WINNER**
Yara Shahidi, “Smallfoot”
Zendaya, “Smallfoot”
Favorite Funny TV Show
“The Big Bang Theory”
“BUNK’D”
“Fuller House” — WINNER**
“Henry Danger”
“Modern Family”
“Raven’s Home”
Favorite TV Drama
“A Series of Unfortunate Events”
“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”
“The Flash”
“Riverdale” — WINNER**
“Stranger Things’
“The Walking Dead”
Favorite Reality Show
“America’s Got Talent” — WINNER**
“American Idol”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”
“Double Dare”
‘The Voice”
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen’s Game of Games” — WINNER**
Kevin Hart, “TKO: Total Knock Out”
Liza Koshy & Marc Summers, “Double Dare”
Nick Cannon & JoJo Siwa, “Lip Sync Battle Shorties”
Ryan Seacrest, “American Idol”
Tyra Banks, “America’s Got Talent”
Favorite TV Judges
Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”) — WINNER**
Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie (“American Idol”)
Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, (“Dancing With the Stars”)
Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor (“THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM”)
Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton (“The Voice”)
Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, NE-YO (“World of Dance”)
Favorite Cartoon
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks
The Boss Baby: Back in Business
The Loud House
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
SpongeBob SquarePants — WINNER**
Teen Titans Go!
Favorite Male TV Star
Caleb McLaughlin, “Stranger Things”
Grant Gustin, “The Flash”
Jace Norman, “Henry Danger” — WINNER**
Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”
Karan Brar, “BUNK’D”
Neil Patrick Harris “A Series of Unfortunate Events”
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure, “Fuller House”
Kaley Cuoco “The Big Bang Theory”
Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”
Peyton Elizabeth Lee, “Andi Mack”
Raven-Symoné, “Raven’s Home”
Zendaya, “K.C. Undercover” — WINNER**
Favorite Social Star
David Dobrik — WINNER**
Emma Chamberlain
Guava Juice
Lilly Singh
Miranda Sings
Ryan ToysReview
Favorite Video Game
Just Dance 2019 — WINNER**
LEGO The Incredibles
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Super Mario Party
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
Jacksepticeye
Markiplier
Ninja
PopularMMOs
SSSniperWolf — WINNER**
