Kids’ Choice Awards 2019: Complete Winners List

Don: Should the U.S "ever" ban the semi automatic in this country ... the government will have bitten off more than it can ever hope to chew. There could very well be civil unrest, civil disobedience, outright failure to comply ... couple that with the thousands of "Constitutional" sheriffs in this nation and if the gov't decided to try strong arming the illegal order ... a "civil" war could very well ensue. New Zealand and other nations that have no protection for their citizens "inalienable" rights, more often than not, react in knee jerk fashion and without any consultation with their citizens "dictatorially" decide what is best ... big government knows all. The increasing problem in this nation is the increasingly strident leftis/socialist mass that has even gone so far as to recommend the dissolution of the Constitution. This country is seriously divided right now. Gun laws do not work, restrictions only inflame and all the efforts of the left and "clueless" moderates dealing with disarmament, new draconian registration laws, ERPO laws are only pushing this divide further ... the net result thereof will soon reach a point of no return. Honest citizens will refuse any such orders to the point of violence. It truly is time to recognize these facts: criminals, whether firearms are banned or not ... will always be able to secure a firearm, laws are ignored by criminals or those intent on committing a crime, the 2nd Amendment was written with the understanding that the civilian population should have access to the same level of firearms then employed by military forces of the time. If you take that understanding to today ... a semi automatic is still vastly below any of a myriad of modern military firearms. The motto should still be "live and let live". The left is treading on very dangerous ground as they continue to push for more and more onerous laws, restrictions and are covertly seeking a way to ban all firearms. Americans will never willingly surrender their right of self defense or their right to choose what type and or caliber they choose in that effort.