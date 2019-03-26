    Donald Trump Jr. sides with Rahm Emanuel, who calls Jussie Smollett dropped charges a 'whitewash of justice'

    Rahm Emanuel calls Jussie Smollett case a ‘whitewash of justice,’ and gets Donald Trump Jr.’s support. (Photo: ABC News)

    In a stunning turn of events, all charges against Empire actor Jussie Smollett were dropped by prosecutors in Chicago on Tuesday, weeks after he was indicted by a grand jury on 16 felony counts for allegedly staging a hate crime. But the Chicago Police Department and Mayor Rahm Emanuel are speaking out about the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office’s decision, with the mayor calling the move “a whitewash of justice.”

    Emanuel talked about the financial and ethical costs of Smollett’s case during a Tuesday afternoon press conference, saying that the actor tarnished the credible of future victims of hate crimes in an effort to advance his career.

    “He did this all in the name of self-promotion,” Emanuel said. “This is a whitewash of justice. A grand jury could not have been clearer.”


    Now, Emanuel is getting the support of people across Twitter, including an unexpected backing from Donald Trump Jr.




    Still, others have called Emanuel’s defense of true justice “ironic” after the mayor has faced accusations of not taking accountability when it comes to crimes suffered by other black men throughout Chicago.




