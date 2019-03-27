'The Craft' actress slams coverage of movie reboot: 'Don't erase the one brown character'

Rachel True, pictured last year, is speaking out about the media coverage of The Craft reboot. “Don’t erase the one brown character,” she says. (Photo: Getty Images)

The Craft, a 1996 supernatural horror film, is getting a reboot, and original movie star Rachel True didn’t appreciate being written out of the movie’s history in the announcements.

On Tuesday, there were several news stories touting the upcoming flick, which will be written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, and some, including the Hollywood Reporter‘s piece, omitted True as one of the core four teen witches, listing just Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk and Robin Tunney, as well as supporting actors. True called out the outlets for omitting the one actress of color, calling it “erasure” — and apparently stories were updated. However, it didn’t lessen the sting.

View photos True appeared alongside Neve Campbell, Fairuza Balk and Robin Tunney in the cult teen flick The Craft. More

“Is there any reason to not list me as one of the main actors in the original film @THR ?!?!” True tweeted. “You’ve listed a white supporting castmate who wasn’t 1 of the 4 main actors. For f***s sake, do better.”

Is there any reason to not list me as one of the main actors in the original film @THR ?!?! You’ve listed a white supporting castmate who wasn’t 1 of the 4 main actors. For fucks sake, do better. https://t.co/yb04mHaeFC — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 26, 2019





They’ve corrected it.. but geez I hate having to remind folk not to erase me. 💀 — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 26, 2019





Thanks for the reply @THR … oh wait… you didn’t… — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) March 26, 2019





In a video posted on Instagram, True was admittedly “annoyed” by the whole thing. “Don’t devalue me,” she said.

“People keep asking me about The Craft remake, which I don’t know anything about, I’m not here to talk about that,” she said. “I am here to talk about the fact that a bunch of articles came out about it and didn’t list my name. They listed the other three girls and then Christine Taylor, Skeet Ulrich, who are amazing people. But I’m speaking out about this because it’s erasure.”

She continued, “Already when The Craft comes on TV, my name’s not listed. Not a big deal, right? Not a big deal that it’s not in the papers either. Except you know when you look at pictures of paintings and things from back in the day, you see a person of color listed as ‘servant’ or ‘housekeeper.’ They don’t have names, which is my point. … I want other brown girls who are reading these articles to see someone else’s brown name in there.”





True went on to talk about how it was “a big deal for a brown girl” to be cast in the film in the first place — “as crazy as that sounds cause it wasn’t that long ago.” She explained, “In the ’90s … you had brown movies and you had white movies — and never the twain shall meet. Or maybe there’d be an Asian character in the white movie — but that was it. So it was a big deal for a brown girl to be in that movie and that’s why I speak out because I want other brown girls, women to see a reflection of themselves in these things.”

She was especially galled because some of the stories she saw used photos from the original film that she was in and she wasn’t identified. “They literally have a picture of the four of us and don’t mention my name,” she said. ” I will not be erased while I am still here.” She went on to urge the media to “do better research” when writing these types of stories and “don’t erase the brown person.”

She emphasized, “It’s not just my ego. It’s literally don’t erase the one brown character whoever that brown character is.”

True found support online, including from Kathy Griffin.