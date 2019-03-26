Who is Mark Geragos? Lawyer linked to Avenatti extortion has defended stars from Michael Jackson to Winona Ryder

Criminal attorney Mark Geragos, who has been identified by multiple news outlets as the unindicted co-conspirator in the Michael Avenatti extortion case, has built a career out of defending the infamous.

Dubbed the “bad boy defender” by ABC News, his long roster of high-profile clients includes Chris Brown, for the felony assault of Rihanna, and Michael Jackson, on child molestation charges, as well as convicted murderer Scott Peterson. But Geragos, who has his own L.A.-based firm, has had his share of “bad” females as well, defending Susan McDougal, made famous by the Whitewater scandal, in the late 1990s put him on people’s radars and repping Winona Ryder in her shoplifting case kept him there.

As the ABC segment noted, “His job is to help people get away with murder” — or, in Ryder’s case, stealing $5,560 worth of merchandise, including a $760 Marc Jacobs sweater and $80 cashmere Donna Karan socks, from Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills.

It was while repping the famous, Geragos became a celebrity himself. McDougal, former President Bill Clinton’s one-time business partner in Whitewater, took some of the credit, telling the New York Times in 2003, “I always tease him about my case launching him into the limelight. He was just absolutely perfect.” He helped her, when she was fresh out of prison, get an acquittal on embezzlement and failure to file tax returns charges.

Geragos, who comes from a family of lawyers, went on to regularly appear as a talking head on cable news — CNN has dropped him since the Avenatti claims came out — and became the author of the 2013 book Mistrial: An Inside Look at How the Criminal Justice System Works… and Sometimes Doesn’t. But legal work is his bread and butter — though he’s said he’s more than an attorney.

View photos Geragos with client Michael Jackson arriving to the pop star’s arraignment on child molestation charges in January 2004. (Photo: HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images) More

“You’re not just their lawyer, they confess things things to you,” Geragos told ABC News. “You’re somebody they come to for guidance and counseling. So it becomes a very close and unrelenting relationship.”

Geragos defended Clinton’s brother, Roger, in a drunken driving case. He was Robert Downey Jr.’s man when it came to fighting drug charges. He also represented Gary Condit, the former California congressman who was romantically linked to the murdered Washington intern Chandra Levy.

When Geragos repped Ryder in 2001 and 2002 — after the O.J. Simpson trial, when the American public had developed an odd craving for real-life crime trials — he became a media fixture himself, driving his doe-eyed client to court in his fancy sports car and helping her get past the pool of photographers. But the trial was a circus and while she only served probation, it damaged her career greatly.

View photos Geragos and his client Winona Ryder arriving for court in 2002. (Photo: Getty Images) More

He went on to have two huge clients soon after, juggling Jackson’s molestation case in 2004 as well as Peterson’s murder trial. Geragos was there at Jackson’s arraignment — when the King of Pop infamously climbed on the top of an SUV to wave to fans — but he was replaced on that case because the Peterson trial was equally consuming. It turned out to be double losses for him as Peterson, who was accused of murdering his pregnant wife, was convicted and put on death row. Though the murderer was oddly turned into a superstar receiving fan letters in jail from female admirers.