'Sad': Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell and other celebs respond to Mueller report

Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated probe into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign finally came to an end over the weekend, and Hollywood had some major feelings.

In a letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr explained that Mueller’s team didn’t find evidence that the president colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Mueller’s report didn’t say whether Trump had obstructed justice during the investigation, but Barr concluded that Mueller’s evidence was “not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

The president shared how happy he was with the report’s results by tweeting on Sunday, “No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

As more details about Mueller’s findings began to emerge, celebrities took to Twitter to share in the political drama — and Trump’s critics were shocked that nothing substantial came of the probe.

On this plane watching the many cellphones go up to people’s faces at the same time with that New York Times alert on the Mueller report 👀 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 24, 2019





At a glance over someone’s shoulder I just mistook William Barr for Steve Bannon. It was a jolt, let me tell ya — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) March 24, 2019





#MuellersReport finds no evidence showing #TrumpsTeam of "collusion" with Russia, but stops short of "exonerating" Trump on obstruction of justice. Knowing Trump, he probably tried to do exactly that. TWO MORE YEARS OF CHAOS, RACE BAITING, GRIFTERS, CON ARTISTS, SHAME/FEAR. SAD. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 24, 2019





No collusion. Soooooo….why did #Trump spend an hour with #Putin with no American in the room?? 26 Russians agents deported from US…but….no collusion…Ok. As they say in LA, suck it up and VOTE BLUE in 2020!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 24, 2019





Barr has said that he intends to make as much of the report public as he can, but Democrats in Congress and Hollywood have called for him to release the full report. They argue that Barr’s summary is irrelevant because it wasn’t transparent about what evidence Mueller did find against Trump. Comedian Chelsea Handler called on her fans to protest if the full report isn’t released.

your reading comprehension is 🤪 … https://t.co/7YPMrJ5s9a — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 24, 2019





the summary is irrelevant – only the full report matters #ReleaseTheEntireReport — ROSIE (@Rosie) March 24, 2019





I will admit my feelings for Mueller are conflicted now and my sexual attraction to him is in peril, but I still believe there is a lot more to come, and we must all march in the streets if we don’t see that report. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 25, 2019





Billy Eichner, for one, was shocked that actress Lori Loughlin was indicted before the president. Loughlin was released from jail on $1 million bail earlier this month amid allegations that she participated in a college admissions scam to get her oldest daughter into the University of Southern California.

“If the glove don’t fit, you must acquit!” Eichner tweeted later.

Did not imagine a world where they were able to indict Aunt Becky before Donald Trump. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 24, 2019





