    'Sad': Bette Midler, Rosie O'Donnell and other celebs respond to Mueller report

    Hollywood had some major feelings about the release of the Mueller report. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

    Robert Mueller’s highly anticipated probe into Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign finally came to an end over the weekend, and Hollywood had some major feelings.

    In a letter to Congress, Attorney General William Barr explained that Mueller’s team didn’t find evidence that the president colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election. Mueller’s report didn’t say whether Trump had obstructed justice during the investigation, but Barr concluded that Mueller’s evidence was “not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.”

    The president shared how happy he was with the report’s results by tweeting on Sunday“No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

    As more details about Mueller’s findings began to emerge, celebrities took to Twitter to share in the political drama — and Trump’s critics were shocked that nothing substantial came of the probe.





    Barr has said that he intends to make as much of the report public as he can, but Democrats in Congress and Hollywood have called for him to release the full report. They argue that Barr’s summary is irrelevant because it wasn’t transparent about what evidence Mueller did find against Trump. Comedian Chelsea Handler called on her fans to protest if the full report isn’t released.




    Billy Eichner, for one, was shocked that actress Lori Loughlin was indicted before the president. Loughlin was released from jail on $1 million bail earlier this month amid allegations that she participated in a college admissions scam to get her oldest daughter into the University of Southern California.

    “If the glove don’t fit, you must acquit!” Eichner tweeted later.


