What's Going on With Justin Bieber?

Justin Bieber performs in May 2017 on the Asia leg of his Purpose World Tour. (Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The trials and tribulations of Justin Bieber continue. His latest hiccup? The 23-year-old singer has abruptly canceled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour.

Representatives for the pop star are keeping things vague, citing “unforeseen circumstances.” The announcement comes after what looked to be a lovely weekend for the Biebs, where he spent most of his time shirtless and hanging out with a new model friend, Audreyana Michelle.

So what’s going on? According to Justin, he just wants to be doing more of that kinda thing.

Justin Bieber gets cozy while hiking with Audreyana Michelle in Hollywood Hills, California.

Justin tells TMZ that he’s been on tour for two years and just wants to relax. “I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome,” he says in a message to fans. “Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed.”

Tour sources also tell the outlet that Justin’s “just over it.” One insider echoes similar sentiments to Yahoo.

“It’s not that surprising,” says one source. “The road hasn’t exactly been Justin’s favorite place recently.” That’s really not surprising, considering Justin’s Purpose World Tour has been filled with a lot of drama since he kicked things off in March 2016.

Just last week, it was revealed that Justin was banned from performing in China. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture pointed to his bad behavior “both in his social life and during a previous performance in China.”

In June, Justin had a water bottle hurled at his head while performing in Sweden because he wouldn’t perform “Despacito.” This, just weeks after the singer forgot the words to his verse of the Daddy Yankee song during a nightclub appearance. Then there was “sweatsgate” in India, issues with fans in Australia and Barcelona, and that time he left the stage mid-performance in Manchester… to name a few incidents.

Many Beliebers are not happy with the latest news, flooding Justin’s Instagram page asking for answers. However, John Mayer has come to the singer’s defense saying there could be a deeper issue going on.

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017





We've lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin for realizing it was time to call it. You should too. 2/2 — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017





If there’s one person who can relate to Bieber’s possible situation, ironically, it’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. Last year, the “Bad Liar” singer canceled the remaining dates of her Revival tour to deal with anxiety and depression.

“Tours are a really lonely place for me,” she later told Vogue.

While we don’t know exactly what’s going on with Justin, we have a feeling he can relate.





