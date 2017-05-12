Justin Bieber Wore Gym Clothes to His Very First Concert in India, and Fans Are Pissed

Justin Bieber’s first-ever live concert in India for his “Purpose World Tour” took place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 10 to a crowd of nearly 45,000 people.

Thousands of Beliebers eagerly anticipated the pop singer’s maiden performance in the country, with some fans reportedly shelling out nearly $1,165 for a single ticket. However, the elation was short-lived, as disappointed fans took to social media to express their discontent with Bieber’s singing — or lack thereof. Concertgoers accused the “Baby” singer of lip-syncing his songs.

One fan tweeted, “Is it too late to say sorry now?” while another wrote, “Bieber was so bad it was hilarious.”

Bieber was so bad it was hilarious. He had the stage presence of khichdi. Plus kaafi lip sync. (Lucky that my tickets were free :D) — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) May 10, 2017





People paid Rs 75000 for the lip sync of Justin Bieber and you are thinking your time is bad ??? — Satish☀️???????? (@SunkuSatish) May 11, 2017





However, lip-syncing wasn’t the only thing that infuriated the Beliebers. Other fans criticized the “Love Yourself” singer for his wardrobe. One fan questioned why Bieber was “dressed so shabbily” and commented that he looked “like he is playing basketball in his driveway.”

Why #bieber is dressed so shabbily @ his 1st concert in India, like he is playing basketball in his driveway ?, @justinbieber pic.twitter.com/jytPIXLhbi — NewEnglandRa (@NewenglandRa) May 11, 2017





Rolling Stone India wrote, “He performed the entire 90-minute set with the kind of enthusiasm you would expect from a robot, save for a couple of moments where he did seem to come alive and throw a magnanimous hello at the audience.”

Bieber’s next show is on May 14 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The tour concludes in September in Tokyo.

