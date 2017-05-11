A Brief History of Celebs Throwing Shade at Other Celebs on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Charlie Sheen did not hold back when he sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

When it comes to spilling the tea, Andy Cohen is starting to become the go-to source for celebs dishing on other celebs. Whether it’s the intimate set environment Watch What Happens Live provides in the Bravo Clubhouse, or the free-flowing alcohol that helps celebs loosen their lips, talk show host Cohen is gaining notoriety for getting stars to talk trash about their fellow stars.

The most recent dish comes courtesy of Broadway queen Patti LuPone, who didn’t hesitate to throw Madonna under the bus on Tuesday night. When a caller asked whether she and Madonna had ever had a discussion about their shared iconic role of Eva Peron in the musical Evita, LuPone was brutally honest.

First, she explained how the two had a brief run-in while on Broadway, during which the only thing Madge said to her was, “I’m taller than you.” Then, LuPone went in on Madonna’s performance after Cohen pressed her on what she thought of Madonna’s version of their shared role.

“Well…,” LuPone paused to raucous audience laughter. “I was on the treadmill when MTV used to have videos, and I saw, I believe it was ‘Buenos Aires,’ and I thought it was a piece of s***. Madonna is a movie killer. She’s dead behind the eyes, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag, she should not be in film or on stage.”

Ouch! LuPone went on to say Madonna was a “wonderful performer for what she does,” but “she is not an actress.”

Want more? Check out these other examples of stars talking trash with Cohen…

1. Mariah Carey claimed she didn’t know Demi Lovato (and addressed that J.Lo shade)

It was the snub heard ‘round the world, when songbird Mariah Carey did an interview back in 2000 in which she claimed not to know fellow songstress Jennifer Lopez, who was super hot at the time. Of course, years later Cohen was still intrigued by the “I don’t know her” comment, so when Carey came on his show he decided to address the situation the best way he knew how: by turning it into a game. But first, he got the diva to dish on that famous comment.

After a roll of her eyes, Carey said, “Let me just tell you: I’ve spoken with you at least three times, right? I mean, we’ve had many conversations together. Do you think I know your every waking thought? I don’t!” (Clearly this is a classic Carey non-answer.)

“Do you know me?” Cohen quipped.

Carey still managed to sidestep the direct question, and as Cohen launched into a game of “Does She Know Her?” Carey claimed, “You’re forgetting, I’m forgetful.”

In the end, the “Hero” singer said she knew Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and probably Miley Cyrus. She didn’t know Ariana Grande, and in a game of Plead the Fifth, she said she didn’t know Demi Lovato.

When Cohen asked her about the alleged shade Lovato threw at her over Twitter when she called Carey out for being nasty to people, Carey simply said (and with a little Carey-esque snark), “I don’t know her either, so I wouldn’t say anything to her. But she should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion, what do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle s***, OK?”

Never change, Mariah. Never change.

2. Jennifer Lawrence shaded some unnamed celebs and dissed Justin Bieber

Real Housewives superfan Jennifer Lawrence is always a delight in interviews, thanks in large part to her willingness to be open and honest, which is something Cohen definitely takes advantage of when she’s on his show. Recently, Cohen asked Lawrence’s BFF Laura Simpson to discuss which celebs Lawrence hates… and while she didn’t go into detail about who they were, she did share her nicknames for them, which sent the Internet into a guessing game tizzy.

“There’s the Lady, there’s Pickle… who else do we have?” Simpson asked.

“Well, the Lady has different variations,” Lawrence said. “There’s the Aging Lady, the Lady in Red, the Lady in Waiting…”

The two then dissolved into giggles without revealing a thing. Lawrence was much more direct in another episode when asked if she would ever hook up with Justin Bieber. With a stony look on her face, Lawrence said simply, “I’m gonna say a hard no.”

3. Nick Lachey talked smack about his ex-father-in-law, Joe Simpson

In the early aughts, there was no escaping the power couple that was Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson, so their 2006 split was hot gossip. Both have long since moved on, to the point where Lachey spoke openly, and without venom, about his famous ex when Cohen asked about her. He said they didn’t speak, and didn’t say anything bad about Simpson, but he didn’t extend the same courtesy to his famous former father-in-law.