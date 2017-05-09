Zooey Deschanel Welcomes a Son Named Charlie Wolf

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik, at the premiere of Trolls in October, have welcomed their second child. (Photo: Barry King/Getty Images)

Elsie Otter has a little brother named Charlie Wolf.

New Girl star Zooey Deschanel, 37, has welcomed a son with her producer husband, Jacob Pechenik. The baby, born last week, has an animal name like his big sister, who will be 2 in August. “Zooey, Jacob, and their daughter, Elsie, are overjoyed to welcome the newest member of their family,” her rep told People magazine.

Deschanel, who will mark her second wedding anniversary with Pechenik in June, talked baby naming last year on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She said they picked a classic first name, then went “a little bit wild” for the middle name, which is a pattern they repeated this time.

“I love animals so much,” Deschanel said. “And we love otters because they’re so cute, and playful and fun.” Apparently they love wolves too.

Animal names are very hot these days. Just last week, One Direction’s Liam Payne and girlfriend Cheryl Cole’s baby name was revealed: Bear.





