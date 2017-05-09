Soap Star and Undies Model Antonio Sabato Jr. Is Running for Congress

Antonio Sabato Jr., at the Republican National Convention in July, is running for office in California. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/WireImage)

Jagger Cates is going into politics. Well, Antonio Sabato Jr., who took off his shirt more times than we could count to play the General Hospital heartthrob, is.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the Italian-born actor, who also appeared on Melrose Place, and Calvin Klein underwear model is running for congress against the seat’s current Democratic occupant, Rep. Julia Brownley, in California’s 26th district, which is the southern central coast and most of Ventura County. Documents were filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday making it official for a run on the republican ticket in the 2018 race.

Antonio Sabato Jr. was a favorite with General Hospital fans in the ’90s for episodes like this:

Sabato, 45, was inspired to run by Donald Trump, his top fundraiser, Charles Moran, told CNN. A Trump supporter in the 2016 presidental election, Sabato spoke at the Republican National Convention in July. Moran also indicated that Sabato, who became a U.S. citizen in 1996, will play up his Trump connection when he runs for office, telling the network, “Antonio Sabato Jr. … is a member of the majority party who has good relations with the Trump administration.” Moran noted that Sabato “knows” the president and is close with one of his sons.

Antonio Sabato Jr. became famous as a Calvin Klein underwear model and a soap star.

Last year, Sabato, whose recent work includes a season of Dancing With the Stars and a stint as a Chippendales dancer, landed in hot water for saying in an interview that then-President Obama is Muslim, which of course is not true. Sabato later said that his support of Trump caused him to be blacklisted in Hollywood.

Antonio Sabato Jr. with his wife, Cheryl Moana Marie, and their son Antonio in Las Vegas last year.

Sabato has been married to beauty queen Cheryl Moana Marie since 2012 and they have one son, Antonio Kamakanaalohamaikalani Harvey Sabato. He also has a son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend actress Virginia Madsen, and daughter, Mina, with another former girlfriend Kristin Rossetti.





