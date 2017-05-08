BFFs George Clooney and Rande Gerber Celebrate Their Birthdays Together

You cannot celebrate a birthday without George Clooney and loads of tequila — at least, not if you’re Rande Gerber. The BFFs and business partners celebrated their latest circles ’round the sun in England over the weekend. The Casamigos creators have a tradition of partying together, but it was unclear whether that would happen this year since Clooney is living across the pond. According to reports, however, Amal Clooney stepped in to make sure the friends didn’t miss out because of the geography challenges, inviting Gerber and his wife, Cindy Crawford, to fly to the U.K. for an intimate Saturday night dinner. (Must be nice!)

Clooney’s birthday lands on May 6, while Gerber’s is on April 27, and from the looks of the Instagram posts that peppered Gerber and Crawford’s accounts, Amal’s surprise was a huge success.

“We can always count on him for the photobomb,” Crawford wrote beside a shot of herself, her husband, and Clooney riding on a boat in pristine waters.





“Country living!” the supermodel captioned a pic of herself picking flowers as one of the birthday boys rode on a tractor beside her.





She also posted a birthday message for Clooney. “Happy birthday to one of the classiest guys we know!” she gushed next to a gorgeous picture of the three of them dressed up and having a blast.





For his part, Gerber got in on the action too, sharing a hilarious throwback picture of his bestie from his “modeling” days.





“The modeling thing may not have worked out, but @casamigos sure did. Happy Birthday George!,” the 55-year-old businessman wrote. Oh, he also cleverly Photoshopped the Casamigos logo onto Clooney’s cropped sweatshirt. It was pretty much perfect.

In addition to taking a boat out for a spin and enjoying nature, the gang also indulged in a fabulous birthday cake, which was also reportedly provided by Amal. “Celebrating our Birthdays@casamigos style. Thanks for the cool cake Amal. #houseoffriends,” Gerber wrote. The cake itself featured a doll-sized version of the two friends standing behind a Casamigos bar.





ICYDK, they really love their tequila company. Happy birthday to the boys, indeed.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: