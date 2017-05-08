Gwyneth Paltrow’s Boyfriend Gushes About Her #LegsforDays

Brad Falchuk captured his lady, Gwyneth Paltrow, prepping for a gala — and showing off her legs — on Sunday. (Photo: Brad Falchuk via Instagram/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has a fan in boyfriend Brad Falchuk.

The American Horror Story and Scream Queens producer, 46, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a hot shot of his lady, 44, getting ready for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s annual Kaleidoscope gala, at which she was honored.

“One from my ‘My Girl Getting Ready’ series,” he captioned it with “#legsfordays.”

Paltrow has been dating Falchuk, whom she knew from her guest appearance on Glee, since August 2014 — four months after she announced her “conscious uncoupling” from Chris Martin. They’ve been going strong ever since.

Gwyneth Paltrow — on the red carpet for UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital presents Kaleidoscope 5 in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday — kept her legs mostly covered, but showed a little toned tummy. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

While Paltrow never walked the red carpet with Martin — and would go to extremes not to be photographed with the father of her two children — Brad does pop up on the Goop guru’s Instagram feed and vice versa. A few weeks back, he posted a photo of Paltrow, in a robe, while they had “#morningcoffee.”





Shortly before that, she called him “handsome” in a birthday post.





Paltrow was one of the honorees at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital charity gala last night. She received the Kaleidoscope Award in recognition of her advocacy of healthful living. Her tips for healthy living will soon be seen on the pages of a new magazine. It was recently announced she’ll be joining forces with Condé Nast — and Anna Wintour — to launch a magazine, which is also the explanation behind Paltrow attending the Met Gala last week (Wintour is in charge of the guest list) after saying she’d never again attend.





