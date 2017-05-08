Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Spoof Oscars Blunder During MTV Movie & TV Awards

All’s well that ends well — especially when Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn are involved. On Sunday night, the Snatched co-stars took to the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards to announce the top prize: Movie of the Year. In true comedic fashion, they couldn’t resist mocking the massive gaffe that ended the Oscars three months earlier. (ICYMI, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the coveted Best Picture award, when Moonlight had actually nabbed the honor.)

“Hi! We’re so excited here, we’re presenting the award for movie of the year. The movie of the year,” Hawn began. “I hope we win this next year… for Snatched!” Schumer, 35, chimed in. “See Snatched!”

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn poked fun at the Oscars Best Picture gaffe whie presenting at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images) More

Their love fest continued as Hawn told Schumer she “had the best time” while they were filming together. “You could be my daughter. I would look at you and I wanted to snuggle you,” the 71-year-old actress added. Schumer then jumped in, saying she loved Hawn as well and suggesting that Hawn officially adopt her so she “can be the daughter in the eyes of the law and everybody.” After some back and forth about needing an attorney (which Schumer provided) and needing a pen (which Schumer also provided, via her “attorney” Isaac), Hawn changed the subject by rattling off the nominated films.

The movies up for the honor were, Get out, Edge of Seventeen, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Beauty and the Beast. When Hawn said, “And the winner is…,” Schumer cut in to shout, “La La Light!” Hawn corrected her. “No, that’s Moonland.” Get it? They both smiled and announced the real winner simultaneously, “Beauty and the Beast!” Stars Emma Watson (who had already taken home the award for Best Actor in a Movie) and Josh Gad accepted the Golden Popcorn together.

No word on what the Academy thought of their big finish, but the crowd seemed to love it.

