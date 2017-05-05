Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Kill Us With Cuteness at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

“Relationship goals” is an overused phrase nowadays, but in the case of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it definitely applies.
On Thursday, the power couple received stars together on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the special joint ceremony, the Snatched actress, 71, and Fate of the Furious actor, 66, proved that after 33 years together — and nearly 50 years in showbiz — they are as crazy in love as ever.
The longtime couple — who have never married — shared a kiss at the podium and proudly showed off their stars. “Can we just get married? We’ve never had a celebration like this before,” Hawn told the crowd, laughing.
Russell praised his partner during his speech.
“Goldie, to you I owe my wonderful life,” he said. “Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard don’t hold a candle to that. There’s no one else I’d rather be next to than Goldie Hawn.”
Hawn and Russell have a modern family and share four children: Boston Russell, from Kurt’s previous marriage to Season Hubley; Oliver and Kate Hudson, from Goldie’s previous marriage to Bill Hudson; and their son, Wyatt, whom they welcomed in 1986.
Boston, 37, and Kate, 38, were on hand during the ceremony.
In her speech, Kate joked about the fact that her mother and Kurt have never walked down the aisle.
“I was slotted in to talk about my mother, but I have two parents, and they’re both here. I always thought I’d be talking about them at a wedding or something,” she said. “But since a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future, this seems to be my only opportunity.”
Kate continued, “Their philosophy is family first. As their child, what really stands out is [that] somehow in their phenomenal careers, they’ve maintained normalcy with all of their children. They never hid away their love for making movies. For me and my brother [Oliver], we grew up with artists. These shining stars standing next to me, their real legacy is what they’ve instilled in us kids.”
Reese Witherspoon also paid homage to her idol, Goldie.
“Every career choice, I think, ‘Would Goldie approve of this?’” she told the crowd. Reese revealed that she accepted the role of Elle Woods in Legally Blonde because of Hawn.
“She shattered all sorts of barriers for women,” an emotional Reese continued. “She changed the possibilities of what women can do in film. Thank you for making us laugh. She has lit up my life. She’s changed my life, and she’s quite simply my idol. I love you, Goldie.”
Kurt clearly loves her too.
