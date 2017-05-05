Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Kill Us With Cuteness at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell share a smooch while being honored with a double star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“Relationship goals” is an overused phrase nowadays, but in the case of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, it definitely applies.

On Thursday, the power couple received stars together on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the special joint ceremony, the Snatched actress, 71, and Fate of the Furious actor, 66, proved that after 33 years together — and nearly 50 years in showbiz — they are as crazy in love as ever.

The longtime couple — who have never married — shared a kiss at the podium and proudly showed off their stars. “Can we just get married? We’ve never had a celebration like this before,” Hawn told the crowd, laughing.

Power couple: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in Hollywood.

Russell praised his partner during his speech.

“Goldie, to you I owe my wonderful life,” he said. “Simply put, Goldie, I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard don’t hold a candle to that. There’s no one else I’d rather be next to than Goldie Hawn.”

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell look at each other lovingly while being honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hawn and Russell have a modern family and share four children: Boston Russell, from Kurt’s previous marriage to Season Hubley; Oliver and Kate Hudson, from Goldie’s previous marriage to Bill Hudson; and their son, Wyatt, whom they welcomed in 1986.

Boston, 37, and Kate, 38, were on hand during the ceremony.

Boston Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, and Kate Hudson.

In her speech, Kate joked about the fact that her mother and Kurt have never walked down the aisle.

“I was slotted in to talk about my mother, but I have two parents, and they’re both here. I always thought I’d be talking about them at a wedding or something,” she said. “But since a wedding doesn’t seem to be in our near future, this seems to be my only opportunity.”

Goldie Hawn with her daughter, Kate Hudson.

