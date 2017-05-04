Sofia Vergara Is Not Having It With Tabloid Garbage About Her Marriage

While the tabloids spin tall tales about the state of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s marriage, the couple put on a united front.

The Modern Family star, 44, fought back against litter box liner Star magazine’s cover story proclaiming her marriage “over” after 17 months because she was “caught cheating in Rome” with the producer of the movie Bent. The mag claimed her “wedding ring is off,” as she attended the AMBI Gala on April 6, only it clearly wasn’t.

“The editor of this magazine is an idiot,” Vergara wrote on Instagram. “If he is going to have my ring removed to [create] ‘fake news,’ he should have made sure that he removed from social media all the other pictures of that award night in Rome where I’m wearing it.”

She attached a photo collage of her from that night and she’s clearly wearing her wedding ring.

As for the rumors she cheated, “That’s my friend the producer of the movie Bent that I was shooting in Rome and who came to spend Easter at my home the week later.”

She posted a photo of producer Andrea Iervolino at her home.

Vergara ended her rant with some on-point hashtags: “#StarMagazineBullies” and “#GoInventSh*tAboutYourMother.”

The Colombian firecracker had the full support of her husband, who has been filming Rampage with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He posted his own note calling out the magazine, which he said is run by “malicious trash.”

“Big surprise everyone but Star created a fake story and then photo shopped my wife’s engagement ring off of her finger in order to sell magazines,” Manganiello, 40, wrote. “They are run by malicious trash. Do the world a favor and don’t buy their garbage.”

So there!

Jofia first briefly met in May 2012 at the MTV Movie Awards. Two years later, they were reintroduced at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (when he infamously checked her out). She ended a relationship soon after and started dating the True Blood alum. They were married in a lavish wedding in November 2015.





