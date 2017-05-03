Kylie Jenner Likes Only Guys Who Are in Serious Debt

Kylie Jenner’s rumored new beau, Travis Scott, here with her at a basketball game in April, is being sued for not paying a (big) bill. (Photo: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner’s new man, Travis Scott, is a lot like the old, Tyga, in that he has problems paying his bills, according to a new lawsuit.

The “Goosebumps” rapper is being sued by his former reps from LCAR Management, who claim he owes them millions. TMZ obtained legal papers that say the rapper signed a three-year deal in 2014 in which his managers were to receive 15 percent of his entertainment earnings. In LCAR’s estimation, that totals $2 million, but Scott has paid only $37,000. When the company tried to get its money, it received a letter from Scott’s attorney saying its management services were no longer needed.

Of course, Team Travis is denying that he owes anybody anything. A source told TMZ that he entered the deal in good faith, but he felt the management company wasn’t doing enough to help his career, so he went elsewhere. That’s when his career started to take off and he made the money. His camp is describing the lawsuit as “frivolous.”

If Scott does in fact owe millions, it makes him, well, Kylie’s type. The fact that Travis is in the hole $2 million makes him sound just like Kylie’s off-again man Tyga.

Throughout Kylie and Tyga’s romance, there were endless stories about all his debt. In November, a court forced him to repay part of a $280,000 debt owed to famed Jason of Beverly Hills, the jeweler who got a judgment against him. Jason said that Tyga bought something that he never paid for and then borrowed something else and never returned it. Shortly before that, Tyga settled his $480,000 suit brought against him by a former landlord. Further, he didn’t pay his child support, according to baby mama Blac Chyna, who went off about it in March. His debt was so bad he even had a car repossessed — while he was out shopping with the youngest KarJenner, who he often bought flashy gifts for.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Kylie earned an estimated $18 million in 2016 for hawking $29 lipsticks and taking bathroom selfies. Oh, what a world.

As for Kylie’s new romance with Travis, it seemed she would never really quit Tyga (they started dating when she was 17) until she was spotted holding hands with Travis at Coachella last month. Since then, the pair — who were both in Justine Skye’s music video for “I’m Yours” in 2015 — have taken in a basketball game and spent time together in Boston (where he had gigs), and they made out at his 25th birthday party at Cipriani Downtown.

Let’s hope Kylie gifted Travis a one-on-one seminar with Suze Orman for his birthday. Break the cycle!





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: