Blac Chyna Goes on Epic, Slur-Packed Snapchat Rant Against Tyga

Those are fighting words! In the middle of the night on Tuesday, Blac Chyna went on an epic Snapchat rant against her former love, Tyga, taking him to task for not paying child support and calling him a slew of names that aren’t fit to print. (As a refresh, Chyna and Tyga share a 4-year-old son named King. Tyga is now dating Kylie Jenner, who is Rob Kardashian‘s half-sister — and Chyna and Rob share a 4-month-old daughter named Dream.) “It’s funny now to me!!! But when Tyga and side n**** kicked me out!!! And they wanted to see me fail! lol,” Chyna began.

“And 2 grind from the dirt !!!!! No child support!” she added.

It devolved from there, becoming less coherent and even angrier. “N**** is like hoes! So imma treat u like that! Not paying Jenny ! Wow. Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King! I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting your f** ass! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a bitch! And u can go get ur mom, or ur bitch! Lol!!! Or ur n**** u f***in or Terrell or heather! On wait 16101 venture blvd 215.” Just FYI, that address matches her Lashed salon.

