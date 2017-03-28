Kellyanne Conway’s Celebrity Twin Is Patrick Stewart ... in Drag

The Internet has spoken, and Kellyanne Conway’s celebrity doppelganger is Patrick Stewart dressed as a woman.

It’s been almost a year since our favorite medicinal marijuana user Sir Patrick, 76, slipped into a shiny pink satin wrap dress, had his face painted pretty (with a beauty mark!), and glued on some spidery eyelashes to promote his Starz show Blunt Talk. But people have just realized how much the star — in drag — looks like Donald Trump’s senior adviser Conway, 50, and they have been going crazy.

Here’s Patrick getting glam in April 2016:

Something is happening in Hollywood tonight. pic.twitter.com/hhDTqOtBx5 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 19, 2016

Comments about the Stewart-Conway connection ranged from the simple observation:

Kellyanne Conway is actually Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/x14PeIDfUa — CAR KARAOKE KING (@VikingBoyTellEm) March 27, 2017

Patrick Stewart in drag is Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/bZoxkx9zGp — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 21, 2017

Patrick Stewart dressed as Kellyanne Conway. Nailed it! pic.twitter.com/LXjVcX4em0 — Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) March 25, 2017

patrick stewart dressed in drag as kellyanne conway. YOU’RE WELCOME #ThankYouSirPatrick pic.twitter.com/vplhW3BScU — CasDeservesToBeLoved (@red_seventh) March 26, 2017

To jokes:

CAPTAIN & THE KNEEL:

PATRICK STEWART “DONS” KELLYANNE A DRAG pic.twitter.com/GpvikuMhXE — Keoni Tyler’s Public (@KeoniTylerPub) March 22, 2017

Some people made sure the folks at Saturday Night Live were aware of what’s going on (in case Kate McKinnon needed a night off):

@nbcsnl Our nomination for Saturday Night Live version of Kellyanne Conway. Sir Patrick Stewart! pic.twitter.com/h8P9cPNQnq — Wet Mont (@Wetmont) March 27, 2017

Or whoever does that musical one day:

Alec Baldwin as Trump

Melissa McCarthy as Spicer

Rosie O'Donnell as Bannon

and now…

Patrick Stewart as Kellyanne Conway#DonaldTheMusical pic.twitter.com/U8JUjkMgVd — Antic the Fearless (@antic5) March 26, 2017

Of course, some of the comments were politically driven:

@nypost @PageSix Patrick Stewart is once, twice, three times the lady Kellyanne Conway could ever hope to be.

My MCM is Sir Patrick Stewart. He makes a better Kellyanne Conway than Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/g8F6t4mcdQ — The Red Dwarf (@leftarmisme) March 27, 2017

No surprise — not everyone finds the comparison funny. Many Conway supporters are insulted she’s being compared to a man dressed as a woman. (We’re sure they all also came to Michelle Obama’s defense when she was straight up compared to an ape.) Though some of them mistakenly thought the Star Trek alum, who has said he’s applying for U.S. citizenship to fight Trump, did this recently. He didn’t — and it had nothing to do with Conway at the time. (She started working with Trump last July.) In fact, when Stewart donned the wig, the Internet initially compared him to Helen Mirren.

Neither Conway nor Stewart has commented about the most recent comparison, but we can only hope the actor did one of his infamous “quadruple takes” the first time he saw their photos side by side.

