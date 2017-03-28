Kellyanne Conway’s Celebrity Twin Is Patrick Stewart ... in Drag

The Internet has spoken, and Kellyanne Conway’s celebrity doppelganger is Patrick Stewart dressed as a woman.
It’s been almost a year since our favorite medicinal marijuana user Sir Patrick, 76, slipped into a shiny pink satin wrap dress, had his face painted pretty (with a beauty mark!), and glued on some spidery eyelashes to promote his Starz show Blunt Talk. But people have just realized how much the star — in drag — looks like Donald Trump’s senior adviser Conway, 50, and they have been going crazy.
Here’s Patrick getting glam in April 2016:
Something is happening in Hollywood tonight. pic.twitter.com/hhDTqOtBx5
— Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) April 19, 2016
Comments about the Stewart-Conway connection ranged from the simple observation:
Kellyanne Conway is actually Patrick Stewart pic.twitter.com/x14PeIDfUa
— CAR KARAOKE KING (@VikingBoyTellEm) March 27, 2017
Patrick Stewart in drag is Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/bZoxkx9zGp
— Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) March 21, 2017
Patrick Stewart dressed as Kellyanne Conway. Nailed it! pic.twitter.com/LXjVcX4em0
— Gordon Knight (@GordonlKnight) March 25, 2017
patrick stewart dressed in drag as kellyanne conway. YOU’RE WELCOME #ThankYouSirPatrick pic.twitter.com/vplhW3BScU
— CasDeservesToBeLoved (@red_seventh) March 26, 2017
To jokes:
CAPTAIN & THE KNEEL:
PATRICK STEWART “DONS” KELLYANNE A DRAG pic.twitter.com/GpvikuMhXE
— Keoni Tyler’s Public (@KeoniTylerPub) March 22, 2017
Some people made sure the folks at Saturday Night Live were aware of what’s going on (in case Kate McKinnon needed a night off):
@nbcsnl Our nomination for Saturday Night Live version of Kellyanne Conway. Sir Patrick Stewart! pic.twitter.com/h8P9cPNQnq
— Wet Mont (@Wetmont) March 27, 2017
Or whoever does that musical one day:
Alec Baldwin as Trump
Melissa McCarthy as Spicer
Rosie O'Donnell as Bannon
and now…
Patrick Stewart as Kellyanne Conway#DonaldTheMusical pic.twitter.com/U8JUjkMgVd
— Antic the Fearless (@antic5) March 26, 2017
Of course, some of the comments were politically driven:
@nypost @PageSix Patrick Stewart is once, twice, three times the lady Kellyanne Conway could ever hope to be.
— Angela Kreye-Shockey (@AngKreyeShockey) March 27, 2017
My MCM is Sir Patrick Stewart. He makes a better Kellyanne Conway than Kellyanne Conway. pic.twitter.com/g8F6t4mcdQ
— The Red Dwarf (@leftarmisme) March 27, 2017
No surprise — not everyone finds the comparison funny. Many Conway supporters are insulted she’s being compared to a man dressed as a woman. (We’re sure they all also came to Michelle Obama’s defense when she was straight up compared to an ape.) Though some of them mistakenly thought the Star Trek alum, who has said he’s applying for U.S. citizenship to fight Trump, did this recently. He didn’t — and it had nothing to do with Conway at the time. (She started working with Trump last July.) In fact, when Stewart donned the wig, the Internet initially compared him to Helen Mirren.
Neither Conway nor Stewart has commented about the most recent comparison, but we can only hope the actor did one of his infamous “quadruple takes” the first time he saw their photos side by side.
Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: