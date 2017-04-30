Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Close in Boston

Adding more fuel to dating rumors, Kylie Jenner was spotted out and getting close again with rapper Travis Scott over the weekend, this time near Boston, where Scott headlined a show at Bentley University.

In a Snapchat photo shared on Twitter, the 19-year-old reality star is pictured walking arm in arm with Scott.

Kylie also Instagrammed a photo of her sexy outfit, rocking a green crop top that showed off plenty of underboob.

The rumors of romance between the two were kindled earlier this month when Jenner was spotted holding hands with the "Antidote" rapper at Coachella before heading courtside for an NBA playoff game in Houston, Texas, last Tuesday.

A source told ET at the time that the two were friends. "They have mutual friends in Los Angeles and have been going to the same events," the source said. "I'm not sure if I'd call anything official as of yet, but seems like it's more than just a friendship now."

