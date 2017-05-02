Gwyneth Paltrow Returns to Met Gala After Declaring She Would ‘Never’ Go Again

Never say never!

After calling the Met Gala “so un-fun” in 2013 and declaring she would never attend again, Gwyneth Paltrow just couldn’t stay away from the star-studded affair in New York City. The Goop maven arrived at Monday night’s fashion fete in a custom pink Calvin Klein dress.

Despite saying the event “sucked,” the 44-year-old Iron Man star teased her appearance earlier today. with a throwback from 1995.

Paltrow also shared a snap of herself getting ready for the big event.

After attending the 2013 Met Gala with then-husband Chris Martin, Paltrow told USA Today that appearance was her swan song. “I’m never going again. It was so un-fun. It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all,” the actress stated.

Paltrow doubled down on her vow to never return while having a tipsy dinner with Australian radio hosts Kyle and Jackie O.

“Do you want me to be honest? It sucked,” she said. “It seems like it’s the best thing in the world, you always think, ‘Oh my God, it’s gonna be so glamorous and amazing and you’re going to see all these people’ and then you get there and it’s so hot and it’s so crowded and everyone’s pushing you.”

The theme in 2013 was punk, but Paltrow wore a pink Valentino Haute Couture Corolle gown given she thought punk wasn’t age appropriate.

“I think we’re all a bit old to dress up punk,” she added. “I just went as kind of normal.”

So what prompted Paltrow’s to return to the ball this year? Perhaps her collaboration with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has something to do with it. (Wintour has spearheaded the costume ball since 1995). Last week it was announced that the two would be teaming up to launch a quarterly print version of Goop via Conde Nast.

We’d give anything to hear how the conversation went down between Anna and Gwyneth regarding the actress’s attendance tonight.





