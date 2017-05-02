When Eddie Murphy Was Stopped by Police With a Transsexual Prostitute in His Car

Eddie Murphy said he was just being a “Good Samaritan” when he was pulled over with a prostitute 20 years ago. The incident remains one of the biggest Hollywood scandals of all time. (Illustration: Danny Miller; Photos: Getty Images/AP)

Eddie Murphy was four years into his marriage to Nicole Mitchell Murphy on May 2, 1997 — 20 years ago — when police pulled him over at 4:45 a.m. after he picked up a transsexual prostitute, Atisone Seiuli (aka Shalimar), in his Toyota Land Cruiser at a known homosexual prostitution spot along Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

The incident

To set the scene, Murphy’s run-in with police was two years after the Hugh Grant incident (Divine Brown!) and six years after Paul Reubens (Pee-wee Herman) was arrested in an adult theater, and the public was prime for a new sex scandal, especially one that could imply that the comedian was maybe — gasp — gay, because the late ’90s were all about outing stars. Murphy, then a 36-year-old movie megastar after making the jump from Saturday Night Live to the big screen (Beverly Hills Cop, Trading Places), wasn’t arrested or charged when he was stopped two miles after Seiuli (who was born a male but identified as a female and dressed like a woman) got in his car. An interrogation by deputies determined no illegal activity had occurred. However, his passenger — who police described as a “known transsexual prostitute” — was picked up on an outstanding prostitution warrant.

The damage control: He said

Murphy walked away from the incident with a clean record but didn’t do himself any favors with his publicist’s excuse for his night riding. His spokesperson claimed Murphy was merely giving the prostitute a ride home: “She asked him for a ride, and Eddie did so, like he had helped people in the past.” The rep told CNN that Eddie said, “I was trying to be a Good Samaritan, and this is what happens.”

The story made Murphy the punch line (even SNL aired a sketch with Tim Meadows as Eddie performing community service by saving a transsexual), so the star, who had recently bounced back from a career slump with The Nutty Professor, granted an interview to People magazine — with his lawyer Marty Singer (yes, the guy who repped Bill Cosby) present — for further damage control. Eddie recounted that Nicole and their kids were away, and he had insomnia, so he went for a drive to buy magazines.

“I saw this Hawaiian-looking woman and said, ‘What are you doing out here?’ She said, ‘I’m working,’” Murphy recalled of the meeting with the American-Samoan Shalimar. “I said, ‘You shouldn’t be doing that [soliciting].’ And bada-bing… I’m never giving anyone a lift again.”

Murphy explained that he “thought Atisone was a girl” but noted, “That’s not even the issue. It wasn’t like I was looking for someone. It was a person I assumed was a girl at the corner.” He went on to describe the situation as “embarrassing,” saying, “I’m not sitting around depressed going, ‘Oh, people are going to think I’m not Eddie anymore, I’m not a man.’ I know I’m a man. I’m a man… I’m not ever on the 50 most wonderful list, [but] I’m not a degenerate either.”