When the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Became a Thing With Celebrities

It remains to be seen whether the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, held on Saturday, will draw a celebrity crowd this year under the current conditions (i.e. Donald Trump being president, Donald Trump disliking the media, Donald Trump being the first president in 36 years to skip it), but the “nerd ball” has been a Hollywood favorite for years.

While it’s really a night in which the journalists covering the White House can have fun with the current administration — and in which journalism awards are handed out (this year by icons Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein) and funds are raised for scholarships for journalism students — Hollywood talent has long attended to provide entertainment (this year, comedian Hasan Minhaj, of Daily Show fame, will serve as host) and star power. News outlets started inviting celebrities to sit at their tables in the ’90s and that opened the floodgates — stars from Scarlett Johansson to Ozzy Osbourne have accepted the hot ticket. And, yes, there have been Kardashians aplenty.

This year could be different

The evening’s festivities usually involve the sitting president poking fun at himself (last year, President Obama literally dropped the mic after lampooning himself), but Trump wanted no part in that. He’s not going and neither is his administration as a sign of solidarity. In fact, he’s actually holding one of his rallies on the same day. (See, I have something better to do anyway! Noted.)





While there was talk celebrity attendance would be low anyway (you may have heard, Trump isn’t popular in Hollywood), it seems it will be even lower as some of the typical events that take place before and after the dinner have been canceled. Vanity Fair‘s hot afterparty (think: an Oscars-style bash for the D.C. crowd) was nixed as were bashes typically thrown by the New Yorker and Bloomberg. People magazine, which usually teams up with sister publication Time, pulled the plug on its annual pre-party, which obviously draws a big celebrity crowd considering the typical coverage, and announced that instead of attending the dinner, a donation would be made to the association. (Makes sense. A former People reporter says she was sexually assaulted by Trump while covering a story for the mag.)

In light of the political climate — and the fact that Trump despises the mainstream media, constantly grumbling about “#FakeNews,” the focus will be less on the pretty famous actors and singers doing the step-and-repeat and more on the First Amendment. This is probably good news as some Washingtonians reportedly had griped about the “celebrity stink” at the event. Actual journalists couldn’t get seats at their own media outlet’s table because the brass wanted to have a big-name celebrity seated at their table, to boost stature, instead.

Another criticism of the dinner has been that it promotes a (too) friendly relationship between the press and administration (the New York Times stopped sending journalists in 2008), so with Trump not in attendance, some view that as a good thing for journalistic integrity.

A brief history of the WHCD

Without trying to sound too much like your high school social studies or journalism teacher, the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) was founded in 1914. The first dinner was held in 1921, and it was attended by all men. That didn’t change until pioneer journalist Helen Thomas pushed for a change in 1962. She pressured President John F. Kennedy, who then threatened to boycott the dinner. She scored an invite, and that was the end of the boys’ club.