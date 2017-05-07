Baby Got Back! Guess the Celebrity Booty

May 7 marks the 25th anniversary of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” Though the big booty anthem was rather controversial when it was released back in 1992 thanks to its sexual lyrics, the hit song — which mocked our image-obsessed society — actually ended up empowering women to embrace their curves. Twenty-five years later, big rumps are all the rage in Hollywood and stars take great pride in showing them off. Take our quiz and see how well you know your celebs from behind.