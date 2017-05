Paris, 19, and Macaulay’s relationship is unconventional, you may have guessed. (Hold for the picture of her painting his nails.) However, they looked like a couple of edgy New Yorkers out together on May 1 in NYC’s Harlem nabe. Paris, dressed in tie-dye leggings, met Mac, 36, at his apartment before they made their way to a jazz bar. He was dressed … how he always is, which often freaks people out. The pair, both smokers, stayed out until 4 a.m. — despite the fact that Jackson had to attend the Met Gala just hours later. (Photo: Splash News)