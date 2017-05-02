Paris Jackson Making Feature Film Debut Opposite Charlize Theron, David Oyelowo

By Mia Galuppo

Paris Jackson, who made her television debut on Fox’s drama Star, is set for her feature film debut in Nash Edgeton’s untitled comedic thriller for Amazon.

The film centers on a business man Harold, played by David Oyelowo, who while in Mexico gets unwittingly entangled with drug lords, international mercenaries and the FBI.

The feature is set to star Edgerton’s brother Joel, as well as Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried, Thandie Newton and Sharlto Copley.

Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone wrote the project, which will be produced by Edgerton and Theron, along with Rebecca Yeldham, Anthony Tambakis, Beth Kono and A.J. Dix.

The daughter of late pop-star Michael Jackson has been looking to break into a career in front of the camera. A week signing with IMG Models, she signed with WME in all areas.

Jackson is also managed by Stiefel Entertainment.

