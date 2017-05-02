10 Photos That Completely Sum Up Met Gala 2017

You didn’t have to walk up those treacherous stairs or get knocked in the face by an ornament hanging from Katy Perry’s headpiece to fully get a sense of what went down at this year’s Met Gala. Just look at these 10 pix.

1. Bathroom selfie! Leave it to selfie queen Kylie Jenner to take the buzziest new celebrity group selfie (á la Bradley Cooper’s Oscar pic), but do it in the loo, which was gender neutral (and apparently smoking friendly). “Annual bathroom selfie” is how the youngest KarJenner — doing a product placement of her own phone case (on sale now!) — captioned the pic, which was of 17 people including her sisters Kim Kardashian (the bathroom selfie queen) and Kendall Jenner (cozied up to A$AP Rocky), as well as Met Ball virgin Paris Jackson, Diddy, Lily Aldridge, Michelle Monaghan (photobombing in the background), Frank Ocean, and Brie Larson.





Larson’s later reshare of the pic featured our favorite caption: “I needed to go the bathroom and ended up famous.” Apparently, a Best Actress Oscar doesn’t make you famous, but being in a Kardashian selfie at the Met Gala does.

2. Diddy’s red-carpet antics. Was there any better red-carpet pose than this one by the music mogul, who went into chill mode while on-again, off-again girlfriend Cassie worked it for photos.

This is also a perfect example of how different the red carpet is for men versus women — though this man didn’t just blend into the background. Diddy don’t do that.

3. Sarah Paulson’s reaction to Madonna. The American Horror Story star’s face says it all as she sees Madonna — and we have a feeling she would react the same way even if Madge weren’t dressed as a deer hunter.





Madonna later gave the pic some repost love, writing, “Hahaahhahahhaahahha” and “Love you Sarah!” We can’t imagine Paulson’s reaction seeing that. Not sure if her jaw could actually drop further.

4. Selena Gomez and the Weeknd kiss. They came, they saw, they kissed. Not only did the cute couple make their red-carpet debut, but they also PDA-ed it up.

Making the kiss even more wowsa was that his ex Bella Hadid was also there … though we’re sure their publicists carefully kept them all apart.

5. Katy Perry knows how to make an entrance. Not that we were in doubt, but this is next level.





6. Yes, Rihanna is under there. Hey, sometimes you wear the dress and sometimes the dress wears you.

