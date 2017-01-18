Charlie Sheen Apologizes to Rihanna After ‘Watch What Happens Live’ Slam

Is it too late now to say sorry? Charlie Sheen hopes not. The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to apologize to Rihanna after calling her a "b**ch" on Watch What Happens Live!



The Two and a Half Men alum didn't hold back last week when host Andy Cohen asked him about his 2014 Twitter feud with the "Rude Boy" singer.



"Oh, that b**ch," he replied, as both Cohen and fellow guest Craig Robinson said, "No, no, no!"





dear @rihanna,

pardon my inane

self indulgence.

let's have a drink someday

(on me) ....

❤️

©️











— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) January 17, 2017

The aforementioned feud centered around an alleged incident in which Sheen and his then-fiancee saw Rihanna out in public and she allegedly refused to talk to them.



Sheen attacked RiRi on Twitter, writing, "Sorry we're not KOOL enough to warrant a blessing from the Princess (or in this case the Village idiot). See ya on the way down, (we always do) and actually, it was a pleasure NOT meeting you. Clearly we have NOTHING in common when it comes to respect for those who've gone before you."



Rihanna fired back at the time, writing, "If that old queen don't get ha diapers out of a bunch…"



But Rihanna wasn't the only celebrity Sheen dissed while appearing on the Bravo talk show. He was also asked to rank his female co-stars from best to worst and didn't have the nicest things to say.



