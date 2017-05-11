Ariel Winter, 19, Is Shacking Up With Her Older Boyfriend

Ariel Winter certainly looks all grown up in the racy ensembles she loves wearing — and she’s living a grown-up life too. The Modern Family star, 19, says her decade-older boyfriend, Levi Meaden, has moved into her $1.5 million mansion.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, the teen talked about her new living arrangements. Last year, she bought her first house in Sherman Oaks, Calif., and now her 29-year-old boyfriend, an actor who has appeared on Aftermath and The Killing, is her housemate. They cohabitate well together, she said.

“Last year I bought my own house,” she told Kimmel. “My boyfriend and I live together and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff. It’s great — he does all that. I can bake pie occasionally — pumpkin and apple.”





Ariel, who can be seen on the big screen in Dog Years with Burt Reynolds, added, “I’m the worst wifely person,” though we’d bet most 19 years old are because they’re still pretty much kids. “Like I said: I bake those pies, he does everything else.”

The 3,200-square-foot, four-bedroom house is great for pie-baking as it features a gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances. It also has a wine cellar (even though she’s a few years from the legal drinking age) and an outdoor entertaining area with a fire pit, grassy area, and built-in BBQ, which is great for entertaining.

Ariel has been linked to her older man since last fall and he’s a regular fixture in her Instagram. In fact, she recently referred to them as “Bonnie and Clyde.” She opened up about him during a recent interview with Maxim, saying that, despite their age gap, they make a good pair.

“I grew up a lot earlier than I should have, and I’m only 19 but it feels like I’m a lot older,” she said. “I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them. Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky — I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being. He’s also Canadian, so, go Canada! Canadians are like, so much nicer.”

View photos Ariel Winter bought this house last year for $1.5 million. She's now living in it with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. (Photo: TheOpenHouse.com) More

In the same interview, she described herself as a “give-no-s***s person,” who like to swear and is known to be “vulgar.”

Ariel growing up “a lot earlier than she should have” relates to her career as a child star. Her mom pushed her into the biz, putting her in a commercials at age 4. She landed the role of Alex Dunphy in Mod Fam in 2009, when she was 11. However, she subsequently had her momager removed as her guardian, claiming she was “physically and emotionally abusive,” and was emancipated in 2015.

Ariel shared this photo with boyfriend Levi Meaden:





Ariel’s racy ensembles have been a hot topic for the last year, but even more so lately after she wore this to a Modern Family screening. (Even her on-screen big sister, Sarah Hyland, has defended her.) Last night, she brought the sexy to Kimmel as well, wearing a low-cut, spaghetti strap dress that was sheer on the bottom. (Or, in short, something a Kardashian would wear.)

Here’s the sexy rear view of Ariel’s talk show outfit:





Ariel told Kimmel that because she started on the show when she is 11, the public — as well as her co-stars — are now facing the fact that she’s grown up. (For the record, her co-stars are cool. “They definitely treat me like an adult,” she said.) And we’ll be seeing a lot more of her adult looks. While she was accepted at UCLA (she’ll pursue a political science degree and hopes to ultimately become a lawyer), she told Kimmel she’s not giving up her acting career, including her hit ABC series, which was renewed yesterday for two more seasons. Cha-ching!

So girl can hire someone around the house to do the “wifely” things, if needed. She’s busy making bank.

