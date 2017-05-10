Sarah Hyland Defends Onscreen Sister Ariel Winter Against Rude Paparazzi Questions

Don't mess with the cast of Modern Family!

Sarah Hyland is standing up for her onscreen sister, Ariel Winter, after paparazzi attempted to get her to say something bad about the 19-year-old actress.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Sends Sweet Birthday Wishes to Ariel Winter: You're 'The Little Sister I Always Wanted'

"Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk s**t about my girl @arielwinter1 y'all digging for something you're never gonna get," Hyland tweeted on Tuesday.

Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk shit about my girl @arielwinter1 😂 y'all digging for something you're never gonna get. — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 10, 2017

Winter shared in the girl power moment by tweeting "love you" to Hyland, along with heart emojis.

MORE: Ariel Winter Dyes Hair Red After Sarah Hyland Turns to the 'Darker Side'

Hyland's support for Winter comes as the teen continues to turn heads over her sexy red carpet looks and risqué Instagram snaps.

Last year, Hyland praised Winter for confidently rocking her curves.

"I'm proud that she's so accepting of her body," said Hyland told ET. "I mean, Ariel is like my little sister, so I love her so, so much. I think she's beautiful inside and out."

See more below.

Related Articles