Kate Hudson’s Red Carpet Debut With Danny Fujikawa Includes PDA

Kate Hudson is getting serious about boyfriend Danny Fujikawa — so serious that she brought him along to mom Goldie Hawn’s movie premiere and kissed him on the red carpet.

The pair made their red carpet debut at the L.A. premiere of Snatched on Wednesday. The Almost Famous actress, 38, wore a black top and lace pants by Michael Kors while the musician (she loves musicians!) wore a blue suit and tie.

While Danny didn’t make the cut when Kate posed for photos with her mom and “Pa” (that would be Kurt Russell), they made enough of a statement locking lips for the photo pool.

Kate, who has two sons with two rocker exes, has been dating the alt-rocker since March. And, FTR, Goldie and Kurt approve. “I always approve,” Kurt told Entertainment Tonight last night. “Kate brings good guys.” And Goldie added, “He’s a great guy. Yeah, he’s very special actually.”

Kate seems to agree with her mom on that.





