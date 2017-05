When Kim Kardashian is your mom — you know, the woman who spends two hours a day doing her hair and makeup — you absorb things. While she’s only 3, North West, wearer of $3,500 fur coats, knows how to set up her own home spa, her mother bragged. “That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet… I go in her room to check on her & she’s in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she’s chilling out,” wrote the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As they say — like mother, like daughter. (Photo: Kim Kardashian via Instagram)