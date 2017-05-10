Bow Wow Caught Lying About His Private Jet and Inspires #BowWowChallenge

Sometimes you have to learn a lesson the hard way. Enter Bow Wow, the 30-year-old rapper who tweeted a pic on Tuesday of a private plane flanked by an uber-luxe Mercedes with the caption, “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Press tour… Starts today. I’m on the move.
#GUHHATL.”
"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Press tour… Starts today. I'm on the move. #GUHHATL pic.twitter.com/imbQgL8yPk
— Shad Moss(Bow Wow) (@smoss) May 8, 2017
The only problem? He was spotted on a commercial flight shortly thereafter. “Lmfaooooo who’s mans is this
@smoss?!” the user wrote with side-by-side shots of the private-jet pic and Bow Wow hunkered down in a regular ol’ airplane seat. (Wah-wah!)
Lmfaooooo who's mans is this @smoss?! pic.twitter.com/MHDvIcMppG
— Osama Bin Drinkin'???? (@Al_Khee) May 9, 2017
Making matters worse, a reverse image search led one user to the actual image the reality TV star had … umm … “borrowed.” The shot can clearly be seen on the website for Fort Lauderdale VIP Trans. (Seriously, how happy is the owner of that business right now?)
@Al_Khee @D_Mac_City @smoss ????????♀️ pic.twitter.com/kCC6dSVhwF
— FBI (@mamacrimz) May 9, 2017
Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for Twitter to delight in Bow Wow’s gaffe and drag the reality TV star through the proverbial dirt. A torrent of hilarious GIFs soon popped up.
Bow Wow: Post pic about flying in private Jet.
Passenger on Southwest: Bow Wow is that you?
Bow Wow: pic.twitter.com/aYr855NebH
— JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) May 9, 2017
@Al_Khee @smoss When he lands realizing he's been exposed. pic.twitter.com/vwppAv8ugk
— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 9, 2017
Bow Wow clearly needs to act his wage.
— Cynia Barnwell (@notsocynicalC) May 9, 2017
That was just the beginning of the fallout, though. Soon after, the hashtag #BowWowChallenge began trending. The challenge gives users the outlet to fake a luxurious lifestyle Bow Wow-style. It goes without saying, some real gems appeared. “Gotta to spoil myself every now and then,” one user wrote beside a pic in which she sported a Rolex, Starbucks coffee, and Mercedes — all made from paper.
Gotta to spoil myself every now and then ????????#bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/4rHRsGolhw
— Lucy Richardson (@Saint_Louisan) May 10, 2017
“On vacation in Hawaii,” another wrote beside a pic of her legs on a pristine beach. Well … kinda.
On vacation in Hawaii #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/E2TOCdfUvI
— Patrice Pannell (@patricepannell5) May 10, 2017
“About to turn up, y’all!” another wrote beside a shot of some impressive bottles of liquor.
About to turn up, y'all! #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/zx73rgOlhx
— Joshua ???????? (@JoshuaKaufman18) May 10, 2017
“Took the whip out for a wash,” another bragged.
took the whip out for a wash ???????? #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/x7KhJBw5MT
— Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) May 10, 2017
“Live at the stadium for the
#bowwowchallenge,” one user declared.
Live at the stadium for the #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/DYLDuMWLCy
— The Chief (@miketjnr) May 10, 2017
Another described, “Hittin’ the trails this AM.”
Hittin' the trails this AM ⛰ #bowwowchallenge pic.twitter.com/jIvb5qYZoE
— Amy Powers (@amyepowers) May 10, 2017
Interestingly, even after all of the (hilariously brilliant) backlash, 24 hours later, Bow Wow hadn’t taken down his original private-jet post. Instead, he had blasted off a series of tweets related to promoting the next season of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, which were probably pre-scheduled … but still.
