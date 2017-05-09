Harry Styles and Rumored GF Tess Ward Wear the Same Shirt, Which of Course Means They’re Practically Married

Harry Styles and his rumored new lady, Tess Ward, are probably sharing more than clothes. (Photos: Getty Images/Twitter)

It’s a day of mixed emotions for Harry Styles fans. On one hand, they’re celebrating the singer’s solo success — he sang his heart out on the Today show this morning — and on the other, they’re heartbroken that he’s been linked to food blogger Tess Ward.

The romance between the “Sign of the Times” singer, 23, and the Naked Diet author and model, 27, was all but confirmed when eagle-eyed fans noticed that they both recently wore the same shirt. (Yes, you read that correctly.) It wasn’t just any shirt — like a simple white tee — it was a red floral Gucci silk shirt that they both sported under a black blazer. Oh, and it costs $850.

Blinking Harry in the shirt last week:

????|| Harry in London today. May 3, 2017 pic.twitter.com/R7QU9HqI5K — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) May 3, 2017





And Tess — who is a globe-trotting trained chef, food writer, and health coach — in the shirt yesterday:





Coincidence? Perhaps, but not according to Harry loyalists, who are of course devastated. In their minds, he is practically married off already with two kids (who have amazing hair and wardrobes).

Now, we don’t know if it’s the same exact shirt — though it certainly looked like it. And it’s totally Harry’s style. He’s worn a few outfits just like that. (Fun fact: Hazza’s fans love his unusual shirt collection.)

View photos For his Today appearance on Tuesday, Harry Styles paired a black shirt with a Pepto pink suit. (Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage) More

And if it is the same exact shirt, what does it all mean about Harry and Tess’s level of seriousness? For now, all we have to go on is what The Sun breathlessly reported, that “as soon as Harry met Tess, there was an instant spark between them.” And that they “really bonded over their mutual love of quirky fashion and food,” and “things turned romantic quickly.”

While Harry may have a new romance brewing with the foodie after dating famous babes Taylor Swift and (possibly) Kendall Jenner, his love of his loyal fandom, which started during the early days of One Direction and has endured as he’s pursued his solo career, has remained strong. Just this morning, he “pulled a Harry” while on the Today show, having pizza delivered to his fans, who had camped out to watch him sing. It’s a tried-and-true move — he also did it last month when he appeared on Saturday Night Live.

WATCH: What a guy! @harry_styles ordered pizza for fans that slept outside for days for this concert #HarryStylesTODAY pic.twitter.com/ZiXJAeMwIX — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 9, 2017





Last month, Harry vaguely spoke about his love life, which is of special interest now because his 1D pals are off having babies and stuff. In an interview with The Radio 1 Breakfast Show, he described his previous approach to relationships as “weird” and “wrong.” (Sorry, Taytay!) After taking a dating hiatus while working on his album and Christopher Nolan’s film Dunkirk, which is out this summer, he quipped, “I have a couple of candles left still, though.”

Well, he seems to have found someone to light his fire.





