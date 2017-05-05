Ariel Winter Goes Off on Critics of Her Revealing Outfit at ‘Modern Family’ Screening

Ariel Winter will show her cleavage and thighs whenever she wants to, thankyouverymuch.

In response to the backlash over her skin-revealing outfit at a Modern Family screening on Wednesday, the 19-year-old TV star and body-positive advocate took to Instagram to tell the world she’s going to wear whatever the heck she wants, when she wants. Got it? Good.





“Why [the f***] does anyone care that I didn’t dress casual like everyone else for the panel?” she wrote next to a photo of thumbs-up emoji. “Why do I have to be like everyone else? Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want?”

She continued, “WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how you express yourself. Rant over :)”

View photos Ariel Winter on the panel with Eric Stonestreet and Nolan Gould. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The drama stemmed from Ariel’s outfit selection while promoting the family show on Wednesday. It’s not that she looked any different from her recent red carpets — her style has been stripped down and super sexy for some time now (this is the girl who declared 2016 the “year of the ass”) — but it was more the contrast between what she was wearing next to her castmates, who were, well, dressed.

View photos Ariel Winter on the red carpet at the event. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Ariel’s body has long been a topic of conversation. She has said that when she joined the hit show, at age 11, she was being called “fat” and “ugly” by haters. As she grew up and developed, she has said that her breasts “kept growing and growing and growing and it didn’t seem like they were going to stop.” After being the target of more headlines for her ample breast size (and finding herself unable to do things other teens were doing), she underwent reduction surgery when she was 17, going from a 32F bra size to a 34D. Soon after, when she didn’t try to cover her surgery scars at an awards show and spoke out about her surgery, she became a face of the body-positive movement. She started to embrace what she had. Like — really embrace it. We mean — really really. And she sort of morphed into a Kardashian in the process.

But, hey, if the Vegas-cocktail-waitress look works for her, work it, girl. It certainly made Kim, Kylie, and Khloé very wealthy women.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: